This Scenic Season Is The Best Time To Visit California's Mega-Popular Coastal City (And It Isn't The Summer)

There may be truth to the famous quote (mistakenly) attributed to Mark Twain: "The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco." Indeed, summers in San Francisco can be cold, shrouded with bouts of thick fog. However, San Francisco draws over 20 million tourists per year to the "City by the Bay" with the majority of these visitors arriving during summertime. However, locals know that the best season doesn't begin until after Labor Day. In fact, September and October are considered the city's warmest and sunniest months, with high temperatures hovering around 70 degrees Fahrenheit and little rain in the forecast.

Blessed with balmy weather and fewer crowds, fall is the perfect time for a getaway in San Francisco. The city boasts one of the most scenic settings in America, sprawling along a peninsula that is buffeted by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the glittering San Francisco Bay to the east. In the city, visitors can explore the many spacious parks and lush gardens, spend a sunny day at one of the local sandy beaches, or cruise around the bay on a whale-watching boat tour. San Francisco is also well-located for a wide range of fall day trips or weekend getaways, from wine tasting at a Napa Valley vineyard to attending fall festivals. With nonstop flights to over a hundred domestic and international destinations, San Francisco is easily accessible and caters to all types of visitors, from athletes and foodies to art lovers and fashionistas.