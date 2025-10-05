This Scenic Season Is The Best Time To Visit California's Mega-Popular Coastal City (And It Isn't The Summer)
There may be truth to the famous quote (mistakenly) attributed to Mark Twain: "The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco." Indeed, summers in San Francisco can be cold, shrouded with bouts of thick fog. However, San Francisco draws over 20 million tourists per year to the "City by the Bay" with the majority of these visitors arriving during summertime. However, locals know that the best season doesn't begin until after Labor Day. In fact, September and October are considered the city's warmest and sunniest months, with high temperatures hovering around 70 degrees Fahrenheit and little rain in the forecast.
Blessed with balmy weather and fewer crowds, fall is the perfect time for a getaway in San Francisco. The city boasts one of the most scenic settings in America, sprawling along a peninsula that is buffeted by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the glittering San Francisco Bay to the east. In the city, visitors can explore the many spacious parks and lush gardens, spend a sunny day at one of the local sandy beaches, or cruise around the bay on a whale-watching boat tour. San Francisco is also well-located for a wide range of fall day trips or weekend getaways, from wine tasting at a Napa Valley vineyard to attending fall festivals. With nonstop flights to over a hundred domestic and international destinations, San Francisco is easily accessible and caters to all types of visitors, from athletes and foodies to art lovers and fashionistas.
The best fall activities in San Francisco
While the East Coast is better known for brilliant fall foliage, the West Coast also shelters pockets of colorful leaves. One of San Francisco's prettiest outdoor spots, especially in the fall, is a hidden tea garden nestled in Golden Gate Park. The five-acre Japanese Tea Garden boasts red Japanese pagodas, rock gardens, and koi ponds, all surrounded by Japanese maple trees that glow red and gold in the fall. You can even enjoy a traditional Japanese tea service inside the garden's Tea House. "It is particularly beautiful in late Autumn with the brilliant red and yellow leaves drifting down onto the stone paths," raved one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is not a very big garden, but if you sit and have tea at the tea house, it is a relaxing place to spend an hour or two."
Other excellent fall adventures can be found in the thousand-acre Golden Gate Park, such as teeing off on the nine-hole Golden Gate Park golf course or browsing the latest art exhibits at the De Young Museum. The fall also promises prime beach weather at Ocean Beach, the 3.5-mile stretch of sand near Golden Gate Park. With clear skies and sunny days, the beach is ideal for long walks and beach volleyball (due to the heavy surf, swimming is not recommended). For those who still want to get out on the water safely, consider embarking on a whale-watching cruise with San Francisco Whale Tours in the San Francisco Bay to spot gray and humpback whales, dolphins, and other marine life, as well as up-close views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Exploring around San Francisco
Garden lovers also can't miss a drive out to the elegant estate of Filoli, the Bay Area's best botanic garden just outside of San Francisco, where you can explore apple orchards, nature trails, and a stunning Georgian-style mansion. Another beloved Bay Area fall tradition is visiting California's laidback coastal city of Half Moon Bay, which hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival along the city's historic Main Street in October. Pumpkin carving, live music, costume contests, art vendors, and food stalls make this festival the perfect fall weekend activity.
Further afield, the fall brings harvest season to the famous wine region of Napa Valley, which lies about 50 miles north of San Francisco. Napa's rolling, ochre-hued hills dotted with ripening vineyards transport you to Tuscany without the transatlantic flight. During harvest season, which typically runs from August through October, Napa Valley enjoys its busiest time of year, and you can attend classic harvest festivals, participate in grape stomps, and savor wine tastings. With hundreds of wineries to discover, Napa is a must-visit destination for wine connoisseurs and is acclaimed for its production of Cabernet Sauvignon varietals. However, Napa is worth visiting even if you're sober, with plenty of luxe accommodations, pampering spas, fine dining, and charming towns to explore. In the Napa Valley town of Yountville, serious foodies can't miss a meal at the iconic French Laundry restaurant, one of the best restaurants in California, that has been awarded three Michelin stars since 2007.