California's Underrated Retirement Destination Is This Affordable City With A Friendly Small-Town Vibe
California is full of wish-list destinations for many travelers, and some of those visitors are considering a move to the Golden State, particularly its southern half. With the state's high cost of living, retirement and affordability are often not the first associations that come to mind. Still, there are a few communities known for being the most affordable retirement destinations, including Borrego Springs, surrounded by stunning state park trails, and the quirky mountain town of Idyllwild, a perfect weekend getaway that mixes nature and art.
Nestled in the desert of the state's southeastern corner is the city of Imperial, another affordable city with a friendly small-town vibe, which is considered one of the best Southern California towns for retirees. The median home price here is $427,000, considerably lower than the state average of $906,000. Imperial is home to approximately 22,000 residents across 6.3 square miles, and its small-town charm is complemented by big-city facilities, including parks and many nearby attractions. Combine that with the proximity to the larger community base of El Centro (just ten minutes away), a sunny and warm desert climate, and a reputation for being one of the state's safest cities, and Imperial is attractive for seniors looking to spend their golden years in the Golden State.
Formerly a dry, desolate region known as Devil's Pass, the city was transformed into a successful agricultural community with the construction of canals to shuttle water from the Colorado River in the early 1900s. The city was officially incorporated in 1904, and several downtown buildings were rebuilt following an earthquake in 1979.
Getting to know Imperial, California
The Imperial County Airport offers limited flights to Los Angeles and Phoenix on small aircraft. If you're looking to fly in, a better bet might be the Palm Springs International Airport (approximately 100 miles away), which has over 30 non-stop domestic flight connections. Greyhound offers bus service to El Centro from San Diego, and Amtrak offers train service to Yuma, but once there, you'll want a car to get around. Imperial Valley Transit offers bus service throughout the surrounding area.
One of your first stops in town should be the 40,000-square-foot Imperial Valley Pioneers Museum located on the 20-acre Pioneer Park. It showcases the history and transformation of Imperial Valley, and it's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. With a small $5 admission fee (donations encouraged) for seniors and students and $10 for others, the museum is an affordable visit option. It also serves as the perfect starting point for a self-guided tour of Imperial's historic buildings, which center around the aptly-named Imperial Avenue, including the city hall and the town clock, with guidance from the museum staff. From the museum, it's about a 10-minute drive to downtown.
A stop at Sylvia's Antiques & Thrift Shop can yield a unique treasure at an affordable price. For authentic Mexican dishes, you can grab a bite to eat at any time of the day at El Zarape Restaurant on Imperial. Locals and visitors find themselves watching a first-run movie at an economical price at Movies Imperial, which offers weekly and daily specials — including everyday senior pricing and a Wednesday seniors' night, for further discounted tickets.
Explore Imperial's parks and nearby attractions
Another way to enjoy Imperial's small-town feel is to explore the outdoors and attend a community event at the same time, which often takes place in one of the city's 16 neighborhood parks. The 2.5-acre Eager Park is where residents and visitors head to engage in outdoor fitness along its scenic walking paths and playground. The city's park and recreation department also runs programs for kids and seniors in the community. The parks are also the venue for the Movies in the Park series, which takes place on a rotating basis, mostly during the fall and spring months to avoid the extreme summer heat. Festivals take place thoughtout the year, including a Carnaval celebration in February, Blues, Brews, and BBQ in March, Fiesta de Los Muertos in October, and a Parade of Lights and Christmas in a Small Town annually in December.
Expanding your visit to include some of the affordable state parks and attractions during retirement is easy for exploration, including an under-the-radar wildlife refuge that's the perfect place for hiking and bird watching, and California's largest state park and best stargazing destination in America, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, both of which are within 40 miles of Imperial. You can extend your adventure outdoors here with RV and camping options, along with a few in El Centro. Other accommodation choices in Imperial are limited, but you can stay downtown along Imperial Ave at The Cambria Hotel El Centro-Imperial, featuring 108 rooms with business and family-friendly amenities. Inside the hotel, the 1905 Bar and Grill offers a menu of creations from local ingredients and growers, along with friendly service and atmosphere.