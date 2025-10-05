California's Underrated Retirement Destination Is This Affordable City With A Friendly Small-Town Vibe

California is full of wish-list destinations for many travelers, and some of those visitors are considering a move to the Golden State, particularly its southern half. With the state's high cost of living, retirement and affordability are often not the first associations that come to mind. Still, there are a few communities known for being the most affordable retirement destinations, including Borrego Springs, surrounded by stunning state park trails, and the quirky mountain town of Idyllwild, a perfect weekend getaway that mixes nature and art.

Nestled in the desert of the state's southeastern corner is the city of Imperial, another affordable city with a friendly small-town vibe, which is considered one of the best Southern California towns for retirees. The median home price here is $427,000, considerably lower than the state average of $906,000. Imperial is home to approximately 22,000 residents across 6.3 square miles, and its small-town charm is complemented by big-city facilities, including parks and many nearby attractions. Combine that with the proximity to the larger community base of El Centro (just ten minutes away), a sunny and warm desert climate, and a reputation for being one of the state's safest cities, and Imperial is attractive for seniors looking to spend their golden years in the Golden State.

Formerly a dry, desolate region known as Devil's Pass, the city was transformed into a successful agricultural community with the construction of canals to shuttle water from the Colorado River in the early 1900s. The city was officially incorporated in 1904, and several downtown buildings were rebuilt following an earthquake in 1979.