Texas' Best Beach Is A Gulf Shore Haven With Turquoise Waters, Dolphin Thrills, And Snorkeling
The Gulf Coast of Texas spans over 350 miles from the southwestern corner of Louisiana to the Mexico border. Along that stretch, there's a plethora of beaches and towns that fancy themselves fishing and seafood hubs, full of natural beauty and room to explore the shore. However, out of all the beaches in the Lone Star State, the one that was named the very best by USA Today readers was Isla Blanca Park, a secluded enclave on South Padre Island. Given Isla Blanca's collection of amenities for every type of beachgoer and surprising array of underwater wildlife species, visitors can quickly understand how it earned a spot on USA Today's list of best Texas beaches for two consecutive years.
Isla Blanca Park is located 2 miles south of the main strip of businesses and accommodations on South Padre Island. Throughout its years of development, this Texas island with tropical charm and stunning wildlife has established itself as a popular family vacation and spring break destination. Of all the region's gems, it's the beach on South Padre's southernmost tip that receives the highest praise from visitors and voters. For a nearby escape from the area's typical crowds, Isla Blanca has tropical vibes and amenities the whole family can enjoy.
Enjoy Isla Blanca's clear water, scenic shore, and dolphins
The name for this award-winning beach at the bottom of Texas' Gulf Coast stems from South Padre's original title on the map, which was coined by 16th-century explorers who landed in the area. Today, the name lives on through Isla Blanca Park, a popular beach day and camping spot that also makes a scenic launch point for many South Padre adventures. Comprised of a bay side and gulf side, the park has an amphitheater and trails to explore, plus a seemingly never-ending strip of white sand. Visitors report this sand to be soft and ideal for building sandcastles. There are also shells to be found along the shoreline of Isla Blanca Beach, but be on the lookout for jellyfish near where the waves meet the sand. To stay as safe as possible, also take note of local beach flag colors (and know what they mean).
As for the water, Isla Blanca is beloved for its clear, almost turquoise complexion. This region's sparkling beauty stands out even more compared to other Texas beaches known to have brown, murky water. Thanks to its clarity throughout most of the year, Isla Blanca's underwater habitats make for a stunning snorkeling hub along the coast. You can bring your own snorkeling gear or visit a local outfitter that sells and rents equipment, beach toys, and more to keep everyone in your party entertained.
Out on the water, it's not hard to see dolphins, especially at Dolphin Cove Beach. This gem within Isla Blanca Park is a great spot for anglers, swimmers, and surfers to enjoy a serene Gulf Coast paradise with tropical fish. Nearby boat tour and fishing charter companies mean there's a plethora of other ways to appreciate these open waters, too.
Here's what you should know before visiting Isla Blanca Park
If you plan to visit Isla Blanca for the day, know that it costs $12 per vehicle to park. Thankfully, many visitors report the area's parking to be spacious and stress-free. For those arriving in an RV, the park offers over 600 RV campsites (open for both short and long stays), though past guests have left mixed reviews about the space's cleanliness and available amenities.
Conveniently situated by the South Bay (a known fishing hub), the Isla Blanca's public boat ramp allows for easy exit and entry from the gulf. Along local boardwalks, sightseers will find facilities such as rinse stations located near various beach access points. The two oceanfront pavilions nearby also make excellent beachfront picnic spots. Texas sun in the summer is no joke, so these shaded spaces with upgraded bathrooms and access to grills are particularly valuable. For more adventurous Isla Blanca visitors, the pickleball courts are great places to burn off some steam before hitting the beach. Families traveling with kids should also know about the eye-catching Beach Waterpark, a full-scale attraction with waterslides, pools, a lazy lagoon, and a float-in bar for the parents. You'll find the water park a boardwalk away from Isla Blanca's northern stretch of beach and not far from the water when it's time to cool off in style.
Isla Blanca is also a popular spot to watch SpaceX launches. Just south of Isla Blanca Park, launches occur regularly near Boca Chica (aka one of Southern Texas' best-kept secrets with a spacious beach and tropical vibes). Open late, the park is a great spot to watch rockets in the evening or the stars at night.