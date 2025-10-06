North America's Cleanest Airport In 2025 Isn't In The United States
Different American airports have earned various reputations throughout the years, from the great (like the best airport in the United States) to the not-so-great (like the airport with the worst delays). But a new survey has found that North America's cleanest airport is not in the United States. Instead, it's in Canada.
In Skytrax's annual World Airport Awards, determined by customer satisfaction surveys, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport was voted the cleanest airport in North America. Worldwide, Bahrain International Airport was voted the cleanest airport in the world for up to 25 million passengers, and Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, was voted the cleanest major airport. In a statement, Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal, said (via TimeOut), "Over the last few years we tried hard to make sure that our passengers feel what Montreal is all about, a city that is fun, vibrant and very welcoming. It looks like we succeeded."
American airports recognized in the World Airport Awards
Although the United States didn't take home the award for cleanest airport in the world, three American airports were recognized in other ways. Texas's Houston Airport System (above) won the World's Best Art in the Airport for the third year in a row — understandably, as it features over 400 pieces of art across its terminals.
New York airports also took home two coveted awards. New York's LaGuardia Airport took home the award for Best Regional Airport in North America, proving once again that it's gone from total nightmare to one of the best in America. And finally, the TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport was awarded Best Airport Hotel in North America thanks to its retro design and amenities like an airplane-turned-cocktail lounge and a rooftop infinity pool perfect for plane-watching. So the United States might not have the cleanest airports, but it does have a jet-age icon channeling luxury and the golden era of travel.