North America's Cleanest Airport In 2025 Isn't In The United States

Different American airports have earned various reputations throughout the years, from the great (like the best airport in the United States) to the not-so-great (like the airport with the worst delays). But a new survey has found that North America's cleanest airport is not in the United States. Instead, it's in Canada.

In Skytrax's annual World Airport Awards, determined by customer satisfaction surveys, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport was voted the cleanest airport in North America. Worldwide, Bahrain International Airport was voted the cleanest airport in the world for up to 25 million passengers, and Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, was voted the cleanest major airport. In a statement, Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal, said (via TimeOut), "Over the last few years we tried hard to make sure that our passengers feel what Montreal is all about, a city that is fun, vibrant and very welcoming. It looks like we succeeded."