The 'Beverly Hills Of Ventura County' Is California's Storybook Lake Town With Vineyards And Gourmet Eats
When planning your trip to California, you can almost close your eyes, point anywhere on the state's map, and land on one of its many desirable destinations, including one of its best-kept secret spots in Los Angeles County. Situated about 40 miles from the cool and trendy Koreatown is Westlake Village. Located in the Conejo Valley, this area was once inhabited by the Chumash Native Americans, and over time, Spanish explorers and missionaries settled there. By the 20th century, it had become a prominent American suburb where families moved. Westlake Village has so much to offer visitors looking for a good time, including a charming vineyard called the Stonehaus and restaurants like Lure Fish House.
The town's storybook nature comes from the fact that it was designed to be a "city in the country," which blended tons of green space and a suburban feel with an urban vibe. It also stems from when Hollywood came calling in the 1920s. The area's landscapes were used as backdrops for classic movies, including "Gone with the Wind" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Westlake Village is called the "Beverly Hills of Ventura County" because, like the affluent city with California's most famous zip code, Westlake Village also radiates prestige and wealth with its golf, country clubs, and a private lake. It also has hiking as well as horseback trails, like the 3.6-mile Sundown Trail, that are in close proximity to Malibu's beaches.
It is considered a lake town because there is a 125-acre lake with 8 miles of shoreline that was built in 1969. About 1,300 homes have access to the lake, fishing, and boating.
Where to eat in Westlake Village
There are few better places for gourmet food than Westlake Village. California's Sonoma County has immaculate food, but if you're looking for gourmet eats, it's hard to top Lure Fish House. Ranked number one on the top restaurants in Westlake Village on Tripadvisor, Lure Fish House offers up everything from New England lobster rolls to Alaskan halibut to bacon cheddar biscuits, and they offer light options like seasonal salads.
Brent's Deli is another gem in Westlake Village, which offers sandwiches alongside blintzes, knishes, kugel, and many other deli classics. Made In Italy Bistro is considered by Eater as "among the best" Italian restaurants in the Conejo Valley. The authentic Italian eatery will have you thinking you teleported directly into Europe as the fare they serve includes authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, handmade pastas, and hot sandwiches. The ingredients are all fresh and flavorful, so if you're visiting Westlake Village and craving Italian food, you'll have to stop there.
If you want to travel to Westlake Village, take a flight to Los Angeles International Airport and head to the village, which is 40 miles away.
The Vineyards and lodging in Westlake Village
Though the tiny Caribbean island of Aruba proves that incredible wines can come from anywhere, Westlake Village is a destination with some pretty hefty competition. Vineyards such as Nabu Wines (ranked number one for food and drink in Westlake Village according to Tripadvisor) and the Stonehaus are great. Nabu Wines handcrafts its wines from the best sustainably grown fruit. In addition to tastings, they have events like weekly trivia nights. Stonehaus will make you feel like you've stepped into another land where you can sip world-class wines and coffee, and enjoy made-to-order thin-crust pizza or a breakfast of muffins and bagels.
Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California, earns Tripadvisor's top spot for hotels, and for good reason. The destination is a gem for its focus on health and wellness, complete with a Center for Health and Wellbeing providing guests access to unique spa therapies and quiet contemplation. The Four Seasons features the brand's signature suites and guest rooms that prioritize comfort and relaxation. Additional amenities include a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pool, and access to wellness experts.
Westlake Village Inn and Spa is another fantastic choice for lodging. The 17-acre resort is tucked away over the hill from Malibu. Its charming Mediterranean vibe is accentuated by cobblestone pathways and a nearby picturesque lake. Guests also enjoy an on-site restaurant called Mediterraneo, which serves up handcrafted cocktails and locally sourced food like homemade pasta and mushroom lentil kefte. The inn also offers a spa, pool with a full bar, and a fitness center.