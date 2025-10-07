The 'Beverly Hills Of Ventura County' Is California's Storybook Lake Town With Vineyards And Gourmet Eats

When planning your trip to California, you can almost close your eyes, point anywhere on the state's map, and land on one of its many desirable destinations, including one of its best-kept secret spots in Los Angeles County. Situated about 40 miles from the cool and trendy Koreatown is Westlake Village. Located in the Conejo Valley, this area was once inhabited by the Chumash Native Americans, and over time, Spanish explorers and missionaries settled there. By the 20th century, it had become a prominent American suburb where families moved. Westlake Village has so much to offer visitors looking for a good time, including a charming vineyard called the Stonehaus and restaurants like Lure Fish House.

The town's storybook nature comes from the fact that it was designed to be a "city in the country," which blended tons of green space and a suburban feel with an urban vibe. It also stems from when Hollywood came calling in the 1920s. The area's landscapes were used as backdrops for classic movies, including "Gone with the Wind" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Westlake Village is called the "Beverly Hills of Ventura County" because, like the affluent city with California's most famous zip code, Westlake Village also radiates prestige and wealth with its golf, country clubs, and a private lake. It also has hiking as well as horseback trails, like the 3.6-mile Sundown Trail, that are in close proximity to Malibu's beaches.

It is considered a lake town because there is a 125-acre lake with 8 miles of shoreline that was built in 1969. About 1,300 homes have access to the lake, fishing, and boating.