A Serene Lake, Shaded Trails, And Sandy Shores Make This New England State Park A Hidden Gem
Tucked along the shimmering shores of a serene lake, this tranquil state park is home to shaded trails and sandy shores for visitors to enjoy. Swan Lake State Park is a 67-acre day-use facility located just north of the town of Swanville on the shores of Swan Lake. Day-trippers to this New England hidden gem can enjoy swimming, boating, fishing, and picnic sites with grills situated among a beautiful mountain landscape.
Swan Lake State Park is just a 2-hour drive from Portland, Maine's largest city and a hub of waterfront fun, and less than an hour from the city of Bangor. The day-use fee for Maine residents is $5 per person per day, and $7 for non-Maine residents, with senior discounts available. Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 are just $1, and children under the age of 5 get in free! Annual passes are also available for access to Swan Lake and other Maine State Parks, and can be purchased as individual passes or vehicle passes that cover all passengers. Note that at the time of this writing, Swan Lake State Park is closed to visitors due to construction and set to re-open in early summer 2026.
Land and lake activities at Swan Lake State Park
Swan Lake State Park is just one of Midcoast Maine's underrated day trips and is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Swan Lake itself spans a length of 3 miles and provides over 1,300 acres of surface area for all kinds of water activities. The park's designated swimming area is under daily lifeguard supervision from 9:00 a.m. to sunset from Memorial Day to Labor Day, ensuring a safe swimming experience and providing peace of mind for families enjoying a day on the water. Changing and restroom facilities are available for visitor use during the summer season, and more private swimming areas near picnic tables are available on the eastern side of the lake.
When available, the park has a small number of kayaks and paddle boats to rent for $5 per hour or $20 per day. Visitors are also welcome to bring their kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards to enjoy the lake. Motorized vessels aren't allowed on the lake, so you can be sure your serene swimming experience will go uninterrupted by the hum of boat motors.
Swan Lake State Park is also a great destination for fishing fanatics. Brook trout, lake trout, and landlocked salmon are all common in these waters and can grow up to 18 inches long! Cast your rod from shore or your paddle-powered boat to see what you can catch during your visit. Other on-shore activities at the park include enjoying the family-friendly playground or reserving the private group shelter for picnics or events like volleyball and horseshoe games. An easy half-mile walking trail connects the park's picnic table areas and provides a lovely place for a shady stroll with pups.
More Midcoast Maine must-see destinations
Swan Lake's central location makes it easy to add more amazing stops to your New England vacation. Less than 15 minutes south of Swanville is the coastal town of Belfast, an artsy New England escape with everything from waterfront strolls to lobster rolls. The downtown area is known for great seafood, cool breweries, and one of Maine's best vegetarian restaurants. Stroll between art galleries, bookstores, and shops with historic charm, like the Colburn Shoe Store — the oldest shoe store in America!
Head north of Swan Lake State Park to experience more of New England's allure in the lesser-known city of Bangor, offering up the best of Maine with fewer crowds. An hour's drive from the Northeast's only national park, the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia is easily accessible from Bangor. The city's dining options include everything from laid-back breweries to unique farm-to-table restaurants, and funky downtown shops for souvenirs and sundries.
Whether you're looking for a quick day trip from Maine's coastal cities or adding it as a stop on your New England adventure, Swan Lake State Park is a fantastic destination for nature lovers and anyone looking to relax by a serene lake. Here you can enjoy the best of Maine's outdoors with the park for sunbathing, swimming, paddling, fishing, and family picnics.