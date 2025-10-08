A Serene Lake, Shaded Trails, And Sandy Shores Make This New England State Park A Hidden Gem

Swan Lake State Park is just one of Midcoast Maine's underrated day trips and is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Swan Lake itself spans a length of 3 miles and provides over 1,300 acres of surface area for all kinds of water activities. The park's designated swimming area is under daily lifeguard supervision from 9:00 a.m. to sunset from Memorial Day to Labor Day, ensuring a safe swimming experience and providing peace of mind for families enjoying a day on the water. Changing and restroom facilities are available for visitor use during the summer season, and more private swimming areas near picnic tables are available on the eastern side of the lake.

When available, the park has a small number of kayaks and paddle boats to rent for $5 per hour or $20 per day. Visitors are also welcome to bring their kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards to enjoy the lake. Motorized vessels aren't allowed on the lake, so you can be sure your serene swimming experience will go uninterrupted by the hum of boat motors.

Swan Lake State Park is also a great destination for fishing fanatics. Brook trout, lake trout, and landlocked salmon are all common in these waters and can grow up to 18 inches long! Cast your rod from shore or your paddle-powered boat to see what you can catch during your visit. Other on-shore activities at the park include enjoying the family-friendly playground or reserving the private group shelter for picnics or events like volleyball and horseshoe games. An easy half-mile walking trail connects the park's picnic table areas and provides a lovely place for a shady stroll with pups.