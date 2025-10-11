5 Hotel Loyalty Programs That Are Definitely Not Worth It, According To WalletHub

If there's one thing that Hilton Honors has going for it, it is the abundance of properties available within the program. For example, for those who love glamping, they can get points by booking vintage Airstream getaways at iconic U.S. destinations. Unfortunately, those points don't go very far, meaning you have to accumulate a lot of them to travel anywhere for cheap. Also, according to WalletHub, even buying points outright is not a great option, as the value is far less than what you're paying. Or, to put it another way, it's better to just spend money on a hotel room than convert them to Hilton Honors points first.

That said, joining this program isn't exactly worthless, so it's far from the worst hotel rewards option. For example, points take a long time to expire, there's little booking volatility, and it's easy to book rooms both last-minute and in advance. Also, because Hilton has so many properties available, you don't feel like you're getting the bottom of the barrel when booking a room with rewards.

Overall, if you're already a fan of Hilton and book Hilton hotels regularly, it might make sense to join the Hilton Honors program. However, don't expect to get free or greatly reduced rooms anytime soon.