Hidden Along Maine's Majestic Coast Is A Distillery Trail Offering A Laid-Back Taste Of Local Craft

Craft distilleries are having a moment. Twenty years ago, American distilleries were few and far between, but by the mid-2000s, small-scale craft distilleries hit their stride. There are now more than 2,700 craft distilleries across the country, making far more than just whiskey and bourbon. You don't have to go to the "Rum Capital of the World" in the Caribbean to enjoy an authentic glass of this sweet liquor. Try sipping KOPI, a coffee-flavored rum made in Maine. Yes, that Northeastern state known for lobsters and hiking trails is now making rum that will transport you back to coconut-inspired cocktails on the beach.

If that sounds like the tasting journey for you, the Maine Distillers Guild has a trail route that connects the state's profusion of craft distilleries. The distilleries make everything from whiskey and bourbon to rum, gin, and vodka. Spirit lovers can start all the way south in York, or if they're flying in, they can begin in Portland, a lively hub on the waterfront with an international airport. Work your way north along Maine's rugged coastline to Harrington or vice versa. The important thing is to wend your way, sampling and savoring all the creative ways Maine's distilleries are reinventing spirits.