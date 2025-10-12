Georgia's Eco-Friendly Mountain Inn Is A Rustic Oasis Near A Gateway To The Appalachian Trail

When one thinks of Georgia, the first thought that may come to mind is its capital, Atlanta, and its airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport three years running. However, hidden in the mountains just north of Atlanta is a quaint city, Dawsonville, in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Only about an hour and a half north of the airport itself, Dawsonville's claims to fame are a storied history rooted in moonshine bootlegging and easy access to stunning nature trails.

The area's scenic beauty also includes Georgia's tallest waterfall, located in the underrated Amicalola Falls State Park. From atop Amicalola Falls, there's a 4.8-mile trail that will lead you to Len Foote Hike Inn (also known simply as Hike Inn), located in the Chattahoochee National Forest, a scenic recreational paradise that World Atlas listed as one of Georgia's best natural wonders to visit. Backpacker magazine also named it one of its "Best American Hikes." The inn is also a 4.4-mile hike to Springer Mountain at the southern end of Georgia's Appalachian Trail.

Listed on National Geographic Traveler's "Stay List", Len Foote Hike Inn is named for Leonard E. Foote, one of Georgia's foremost conservationists and photographers. It's also a non-profit business. Its mission is simple: "to make experiencing nature easy, and help protect it through education and recreation." Although not required, advance reservations are highly recommended since there are only 20 private rooms with bunk beds, called bunkhouses. The inn and its accommodations include family-style breakfast and dinner, bathhouses, a living room area called the Sunrise Room, and a porch. Lunch to go is available at an additional cost. Hike Inn is also smoke-free, and alcohol is not permitted on state park property or in public areas.