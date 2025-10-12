Georgia's Eco-Friendly Mountain Inn Is A Rustic Oasis Near A Gateway To The Appalachian Trail
When one thinks of Georgia, the first thought that may come to mind is its capital, Atlanta, and its airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport three years running. However, hidden in the mountains just north of Atlanta is a quaint city, Dawsonville, in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Only about an hour and a half north of the airport itself, Dawsonville's claims to fame are a storied history rooted in moonshine bootlegging and easy access to stunning nature trails.
The area's scenic beauty also includes Georgia's tallest waterfall, located in the underrated Amicalola Falls State Park. From atop Amicalola Falls, there's a 4.8-mile trail that will lead you to Len Foote Hike Inn (also known simply as Hike Inn), located in the Chattahoochee National Forest, a scenic recreational paradise that World Atlas listed as one of Georgia's best natural wonders to visit. Backpacker magazine also named it one of its "Best American Hikes." The inn is also a 4.4-mile hike to Springer Mountain at the southern end of Georgia's Appalachian Trail.
Listed on National Geographic Traveler's "Stay List", Len Foote Hike Inn is named for Leonard E. Foote, one of Georgia's foremost conservationists and photographers. It's also a non-profit business. Its mission is simple: "to make experiencing nature easy, and help protect it through education and recreation." Although not required, advance reservations are highly recommended since there are only 20 private rooms with bunk beds, called bunkhouses. The inn and its accommodations include family-style breakfast and dinner, bathhouses, a living room area called the Sunrise Room, and a porch. Lunch to go is available at an additional cost. Hike Inn is also smoke-free, and alcohol is not permitted on state park property or in public areas.
Go off and above the grid at Len Foote Hike Inn
As part of Amicalola Falls State Park, Len Foote Hike Inn guests must check in and secure parking before or by 2:00 p.m. the day of arrival at the Visitors Center, as the only access is by way of the aforementioned hike. The hike takes two or three hours, depending on speed, weather, and trail conditions. Upon arrival, there's a tour at 5:00 p.m. daily to introduce guests to the inn's conservancy efforts. In the evenings, Hike Inn offers the opportunity to learn more about the area's history, nature, and trails.
One of the most important things to keep in mind when planning a stay at Hike Inn is that it's meant to be a place to go off the grid and unplug, to immerse oneself in nature away from life's distractions, which is why there are no electrical outlets in the rooms. Guests are asked to either not bring or use their mobile phones for calls and games, but rather, only as cameras or for reading. There's a solar-powered charging station in the lobby, but no public phones. For emergencies, the Amicalola Falls State Park Visitors Center is the point of contact.
Hike Inn demonstrates what it calls "conservation in action" — incorporating solar panel power, composting toilets, and more, all of which helped the inn receive the U.S.Green Building Council's Platinum LEED Certification in 2019. The inn also received a grant from the All Points North Foundation for an initiative called "Above the Grid" to increase its solar power to 69% annually. For those who wish for their children to delve deeper into conservancy and nature, there's a program called the Outside School. It serves about 300 students annually, teaching them how to enjoy the outdoors and be more environmentally aware.