California's Underrated Coastal Community Offers Small-Town Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Mild Fall Weather

If you're on a road trip along the California coast on the iconic Highway 1, you probably have a few popular spots picked to visit, like the purple sand beach in Big Sur and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. But there are plenty of smaller, unsung places worth a stop, like Harmony. It's the kind of town you could miss if you blink – only 18 people live in this unincorporated community. Do yourself a favor and don't blink; Harmony's a cute, quirky stop with a unique history and local art on a beautiful, balmy stretch of California's Central Coast.

Harmony sits right along Highway 1, just a few miles inland from the coast and about 30 minutes north of the charming college town of San Luis Obispo. With its coastal location, it has a Mediterranean-style climate with mild temperatures year-round, rarely dipping below 45 degrees Fahrenheit or rising above 75. There can be some fog on summer mornings, but by fall, it's generally sunny and still warm before the rains of winter start.

Harmony almost became a ghost town. The area was first settled by dairy farmers in the late 1800s. Legend has it that rivalries between farmers led to drama, — culminating in a death — after which people decided to live and work together in harmony. And so the town got its name. In 1907, the Harmony Valley Cooperative Dairy was founded, and the town grew to around 300 people as business boomed.