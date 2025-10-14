The State With The Highest Speed Limit In The Country (And How It Affects Your Road Trip)

Some plan a road trip across America to get the best weather, others to cover ground as fast as possible. If you're planning a road trip through the U.S., you might look for a route that uses higher-speed roads and highways to shrink distance in a shorter amount of time. The highest speed limit in the country can be found along a segment of State Highway 130 in Texas. On segments 5 and 6, extending 41 miles, the speed limit is a rollicking 85 mph, surpassing the state's overarching maximum of 70 mph.

You might ask yourself: Why does this seemingly random state highway segment have such a high limit (while the interstates don't)? In fact, it's because of the interstate's congestion that State Highway 130 was built. For many years, Interstate 35 was the only major connecting route in central Texas linking Austin and San Antonio. State Highway 130 opened in 2012 as an alternative, specifically designed to be a faster way to travel between the two metro areas.

If you're traveling between Austin and San Antonio, State Highway 130 will certainly get you across sooner. You also won't have to slow for tolls booths, since the route is entirely open tolled. With that said, take a word of caution: The high-speed highway can be as risky as it is thrilling. According to an investigation by KXAN, 16 people had died in crashes along the 85 mph section as of 2019, though it also reported that crash incidents were higher when truckers were incentivized to drive on the road. However, a traffic report from the SH 130 Concession Company (which manages the 85 mph segments) states that the highway's crash rate is lower than similar highways in Texas.