How New York Aims To Increase Its Tourism At IMEX America 2025

There may be a decrease in international travel to the U.S., but tourism in New York could be on the upswing. At IMEX America 2025 — a meetings industry trade show held from October 7 to October 9 in Las Vegas — New York state united with New York cities like Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Buffalo, along with Philadelphia and Santa Rosa to amplify its tourism offerings. By operating under the auspices of New York state tourism, New York hopes to demonstrate what its partner cities can offer tourists, whether it's leisure or business tourism.

More tourists these days are seeking truly unique travel experiences, from experiential to wellness-focused travel, and New York is ready to welcome those travelers. Saratoga Springs — sometimes called New York's "spa city" – is the state's hub for all things wellness, with its mineral springs and healing retreats at the forefront of its promotional efforts at IMEX America. Business travel is also on the rise, and although Buffalo may be best known as an underrated city near Niagara Falls, it's positioning itself as a destination for work trips and conferences, with its convention center suited for up to 7,000 people, plus its waterfront and cultural offerings. Rochester, for its part, wants to draw in cultural and business travelers alike through its revitalized downtown, recently transformed into a "neighborhood of play." New York state isn't just collaborating with local cities, either. It's also brought Philadelphia and Santa Rosa, California into the mix as well, highlighting tourism beyond just New York, for travelers interested in everything from history to wine and the arts.