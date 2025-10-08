How New York Aims To Increase Its Tourism At IMEX America 2025
There may be a decrease in international travel to the U.S., but tourism in New York could be on the upswing. At IMEX America 2025 — a meetings industry trade show held from October 7 to October 9 in Las Vegas — New York state united with New York cities like Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Buffalo, along with Philadelphia and Santa Rosa to amplify its tourism offerings. By operating under the auspices of New York state tourism, New York hopes to demonstrate what its partner cities can offer tourists, whether it's leisure or business tourism.
More tourists these days are seeking truly unique travel experiences, from experiential to wellness-focused travel, and New York is ready to welcome those travelers. Saratoga Springs — sometimes called New York's "spa city" – is the state's hub for all things wellness, with its mineral springs and healing retreats at the forefront of its promotional efforts at IMEX America. Business travel is also on the rise, and although Buffalo may be best known as an underrated city near Niagara Falls, it's positioning itself as a destination for work trips and conferences, with its convention center suited for up to 7,000 people, plus its waterfront and cultural offerings. Rochester, for its part, wants to draw in cultural and business travelers alike through its revitalized downtown, recently transformed into a "neighborhood of play." New York state isn't just collaborating with local cities, either. It's also brought Philadelphia and Santa Rosa, California into the mix as well, highlighting tourism beyond just New York, for travelers interested in everything from history to wine and the arts.
An increase in New York tourism
In 2024, more than 315 million people visited New York, bringing in a record-breaking $94 billion to the state. Nearly 65 million of those visitors went to New York City — leading the state closer to pre-pandemic levels and boosting the economy by $79 billion, according to New York City Tourism + Conventions. New York's partner cities — Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, Santa Rosa, and Philadelphia — saw similar patterns, with tourism increasing significantly last year. Tourism in these areas is expected to see continued growth.
Led by Empire State Development, which focuses on improving New York's economic development, the state is showcasing its commitment to its tourism sector. In September, the state also participated in the Global NY Export Promotion Tour, which brought representatives from across the globe to 10 different regions of New York, with hopes of fostering relationships between local and international businesses.