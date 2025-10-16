Virginia's Idyllic Weekend Getaway With Small-Town Charm And Family-Friendly Fun Is Just Outside Norfolk

When Virginia adopted its tourism slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers," in 1969, it was designed to entice visitors to the state's diverse offerings, such as its colonial history, art, and beach towns. These charm-filled destinations, located across the state's scenic mountains, valleys, and coastline, can make for idyllic weekend getaways and are well-suited for family-friendly fun. This includes Luray, a charming town hidden in Virginia's scenic Shenandoah Valley, famed for its unique caverns and lively shopping, and Norfolk, a bustling port town hiding a scenic waterfront garden. But just outside of Norfolk is another must-visit destination – Suffolk, a city of 100,000 with impressive small-town charm.

Suffolk's deep colonial history began in 1608, when Captain John Smith and other members of the Jamestown Settlement began exploring the region. Originally known as Constant's Wharf, in 1742 it was formally named after Suffolk County, England. It would then be attacked by the British in 1779 during the Revolutionary War and held by the Union during the Civil War in 1863. Several decades later, in 1910, the city was officially incorporated. And in 1912, Suffolk became the headquarters of the Planters Nut and Chocolate Company, making it a name known around the globe.

If you're heading to Suffolk by plane, it's approximately 29 miles from the Norfolk International Airport. If you're coming from Virginia's capital, Richmond, it's less than a two-hour drive, and about a four-hour drive from the nation's capital of Washington, D.C. Its location makes the city fairly easy to reach, and it's a wonderful spot to spend a relaxing weekend.