Virginia's Idyllic Weekend Getaway With Small-Town Charm And Family-Friendly Fun Is Just Outside Norfolk
When Virginia adopted its tourism slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers," in 1969, it was designed to entice visitors to the state's diverse offerings, such as its colonial history, art, and beach towns. These charm-filled destinations, located across the state's scenic mountains, valleys, and coastline, can make for idyllic weekend getaways and are well-suited for family-friendly fun. This includes Luray, a charming town hidden in Virginia's scenic Shenandoah Valley, famed for its unique caverns and lively shopping, and Norfolk, a bustling port town hiding a scenic waterfront garden. But just outside of Norfolk is another must-visit destination – Suffolk, a city of 100,000 with impressive small-town charm.
Suffolk's deep colonial history began in 1608, when Captain John Smith and other members of the Jamestown Settlement began exploring the region. Originally known as Constant's Wharf, in 1742 it was formally named after Suffolk County, England. It would then be attacked by the British in 1779 during the Revolutionary War and held by the Union during the Civil War in 1863. Several decades later, in 1910, the city was officially incorporated. And in 1912, Suffolk became the headquarters of the Planters Nut and Chocolate Company, making it a name known around the globe.
If you're heading to Suffolk by plane, it's approximately 29 miles from the Norfolk International Airport. If you're coming from Virginia's capital, Richmond, it's less than a two-hour drive, and about a four-hour drive from the nation's capital of Washington, D.C. Its location makes the city fairly easy to reach, and it's a wonderful spot to spend a relaxing weekend.
Exploring family-friendly Suffolk, Virginia
At 430 square miles, Suffolk is actually Virginia's largest city by land mass. You can hit the ground running with a first stop at the Suffolk Visitor Information Center, located inside the renovated Nansemond County Courthouse, which includes a gallery dedicated to the nearby Great Dismal Swamp. From here, you're in a great spot to embark on a self-guided walking tour of historic downtown Suffolk, offering over 40 historic sites, including the 1916 National Bank, the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, several churches, historic homes, and Cedar Hill Cemetery. There's a downloadable guide available from the Visit Suffolk website, which also details several guided tours and suggested itineraries. Plan a stop to the family-friendly Riddick's Folly House Museum, featuring four floors, 21 rooms, and 16 fireplaces. It delves into Suffolk's history, is open every day except Monday and Tuesday, and offers affordable admission rates (children five and under are free).
Be sure to head to Character Corner at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Street and pay homage to the iconic Mr. Peanut character. You can then pay a visit to the Planters Peanut Store and take home a peanut-related product or souvenir. For more peanut-inspired fun, plan your visit for October's annual Peanut Festival, which draws 125,000 people. It's a four-day family-friendly event featuring concerts, rides and games, peanut cup races, and fireworks. Some events are even free to attend, though to see it all, you'll need to pick up a ticket. You can experience more family fun just outside of Norfolk in Portsmouth, a walkable city mixing art and history on Virginia's coast.
Outdoor activities and cozy lodging in Suffolk, VA
You'll find plenty of family-friendly, outdoor adventures while visiting Suffolk. A must-see destination is the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, 113,000 acres that's home to a diverse ecosystem, including 47 types of mammals and 200 bird species. You can experience the refuge by taking a 6-mile auto tour, hiking its 40 miles of trails, or boating on 3,100 acres of Lake Drummond. For something easy for families, the Portsmouth Ditch Trail is a 1.5-mile-long trail that leads to Wood Duck Pond.
Given the city's location along the Nansemond River and proximity to several picturesque lakes, you'll want to hit the waterways. The nine-acre Constant's Wharf Public Park and Marina offers a kayak and canoe launch, 18 boat slips, a boardwalk, and a grassy park area. The autumn colors are particularly radiant in Suffolk, so planning a fall visit is ideal, with spring running a close second for its floral bloom (and before the onset of summer heat).
There are plenty of hotels within downtown Suffolk for your weekend getaway, along with a smattering of Airbnb rentals. The historic Pinner House Bed and Breakfast, set on 1.5 acres, offers four rooms, a two-bedroom carriage house, and two tiny home-style cottages. You can even bundle in enhancement packages for things like in-house massages and guided kayak tours. And if you work up an appetite, the on-site café sells an assortment of treats and beverages. Those with an RV can book one of 137 spaces on the 80-acre Davis Lakes & Campgrounds, which also includes rental cabins and cottages, a camp store, and access to water activities and boat rentals.