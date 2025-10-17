These Flight Routes Give You The Best Chance Of Spotting A Rainbow From Your Window Seat

Rainbows — everybody loves them. Whether it's a leprechaun hiding a pot of gold at the end, or a Greek messenger god moving between heaven and Earth, these multi-colored light displays have inspired myth and folklore for millennia. The fact that we now know they're actually water droplets bending and splitting light into different colors hasn't stopped the superstitions, either. Nope, airplane pilots apparently believe that jetting across a rainbow blesses the journey and brings positive vibes.

So, if you like your high-altitude travels with a side of good luck (who doesn't?), you might be interested to learn that there are a select few routes that crank up the chances of flying through a rainbow. The findings come courtesy of a collab between Wingbits — one of the world's burgeoning big-data flight trackers — and a leading atmospheric physicist. They put together a combo of weather data and flight paths to reveal the connections that have the highest rainbow rates, if you will.

You probably won't be shocked to learn that the most rainbow-ready route of all whizzes right above the great Niagara Falls, where the natural phenomenon is known to occur on an almost daily basis. Other flights will take you to equally as tempting corners of the country and beyond. There are the ones that go above the vast Owens Valley, the wondrous home of the cinematic Alabama Hills, and others that jet across the Alps to the living fairytale of a city that is Dubrovnik.