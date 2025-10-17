The World's Most Earthquake-Prone Countries Where The Ground Is Never Truly Still

Earthquakes — just a mention of the word is enough to send a tingle down the spine and a shake through the body (literally). These planet-wobbling shocks have wrought havoc on humankind since time immemorial. According to the World Health Organization, a whopping 750,000 people have died due to earthquakes since 1998, with millions more affected in other ways.

As a result, it can seem like nowhere is safe. Luckily, thanks to modern seismology, we know that earthquakes hit the great city of San Francisco almost daily, while minor rumblings happen all the time across New York, and some have even troubled the lagoons, museums, and rocket launches of Florida's Space Coast. Nope, not even the Sunshine State is immune!

What we do know is that the vast majority of serious earthquakes occur in key locations around the globe — from the Pacific Ring of Fire to the seismic hotspots that hover around Iran. The upshot? Some countries are simply more prone to getting hit than others. Thankfully, data from the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published via Statista can help reveal those places. By adding up all quakes since 1990 that have either caused major damage, resulted in at least 10 fatalities, or that pass the threshold with a magnitude of over 7.5, we can identify the world's most earthquake-prone locations. Let's take a closer look at those.