Illinois' Rustic Mountain Resort Is The Midwest's Hub For Year-Round Adventure And Stress-Free Relaxation

When it comes to skiing in the U.S., big mountain ranges and alpine villages often steal the spotlight: iconic Colorado spots Aspen, Vail, or Breckenridge, now known for its snow-dusted sculpture wonderland, come to mind. Perhaps you picture Mammoth in the West Coast's Eastern Sierra, or Vermont's Killington, one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts. Most wouldn't imagine the pancake-flat Midwest cornfields to be very snowboard-friendly. But for Midwesterners who can't make it to the mountains every weekend, there are surprisingly solid slopes closer to home. One of Flyover Country's best-kept secrets is Chestnut Mountain Resort, a year-round playground in the northwestern corner of Illinois.

Perched high on limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, Chestnut is Illinois' premier ski destination, with 19 trails, 9 lifts, and a 7-acre terrain park, complete with its own lift and plenty of jumps and custom features. Though the mountain's vertical drop is only 475 feet — modest compared with, say, Colorado — don't let that fool you. Black diamond trails like War Path and Mine Shaft — are exhilarating runs that feel like plunging straight off the mountain without excessive flat ski-outs at the bottom. The charming Tudor-style lodge offers over 100 rooms with snowy vistas and all the cozy après ski essentials: jacuzzi, sauna, hot chocolate, and cocktails.

Chestnut Mountain is located just outside of Galena — a picturesque, historic town brimming with cozy inns and boutique shops, packaging Chestnut Mountain as a surprisingly complete ski experience. Across the Mississippi River, upriver from Galena, lies Iowa's oldest city, Dubuque, with an underrated riverfront downtown and the closest airport, approximately 30 miles away. However, flights through Dubuque only connect from Chicago, so you'll find more options flying into Rockford International Airport, 80 miles east, or Chicago O'Hare International Airport, approximately 150 miles away.