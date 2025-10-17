What Are Oregon's 'Glass Floats' And When Is The Best Time For This Hidden Coastal Treasure Hunt?

Oftentimes, it takes some digging to find some of the best hidden destinations along the expansive Oregon Coast such as Gold Beach, a pristine beach town full of forest trails and ocean views or the scenic cobbled beach with soothing waves, harbor seals, and a lighthouse, the appropriately named Cobble Beach. As you head about 40 minutes north from Newport's Cobble Beach, you'll encounter Lincoln City, where a different type of hunting awaits -– this time for glass treasures.

In Lincoln City, known as a coastal artsy haven with breathtaking beaches, these hand-blown glass floats are, in fact, artisan creations, which are intentionally placed onto the beaches for treasure hunters to find and keep. The hunt for these unique treasures was inspired by the past when Japanese blue and green fishing floats were found on the Oregon coastline. They are part of the Finders Keepers Initiative, which began in 1997 as part of the greater Millennium Float project to usher in the new millennium, and is sponsored by the city. While fishing boats have stopped using glass floats, artists all over Oregon still create these works of art, by using molten glass, forming it and blowing air into it to create its round shape. The small opening in the bottom is sealed off, which provides the floatability since the air is trapped inside. The time it takes a skilled glassblowing artist to create one of these treasures varies depending on how many colors are added, and involves allowing appropriate cooling time after the glass is formed. A number is added to each piece on the bottom for identification, which tracks the piece's artisan and origination once claimed.