11 Beautiful, Flourishing Downtowns Brought Back To Life After Being Ruined By Freeways

In the mid-20th century, the United States saw the rise of freeways, connecting the country from end to end. However, many of these freeways harmed communities — impacts that are still strongly felt today. Not only did these urban highways displace thousands during construction, primarily Black families, but they also reduced land values, increased economic and racial segregation, and elevated exposure to shocks and stresses. According to the Urban Land Institute, studies show that living near a freeway can harm your health, as well as contribute to climate change, reduce pedestrian safety, decrease investment in public transport, and even exacerbate extreme weather.

There's a growing movement to replace these urban highways with boulevards and/or green spaces. In several successful examples of this, the city that removed the highway benefited in numerous ways, according to the Congress for New Urbanism, a pioneer of the "Highways to Boulevards" movement (H2B). And now is the time, as many of the current freeways, especially in the United States, are aging and in need of extensive, expensive repairs. Removing these freeways can improve community ties, increase economic prosperity, improve local health, and decrease environmental impacts from the roads. And while it's not as simple as tearing all highways down, it can be done — and done well.

This article tells the story of 11 successful highway removal projects across the globe, from Boston to Madrid, which replaced congested freeways with parks, boulevards, waterways, and other community-building features, all with positive outcomes on the surrounding city.