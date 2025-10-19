Tucked In California's San Bernardino Mountains Is A Recreation Area With A Sparkling Lake And Forested Trails

Southern California has some of the best experiences in the state. Whether you prefer marveling at the Joshua trees in the namesake park or admiring the midcentury modern homes in Palm Springs, you'll never run out of things to do. When Los Angeles residents don't feel like driving too far for a weekend getaway, the San Bernardino Mountains are a popular choice, especially when places like Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area offer so many activities. This scenic oasis is 3,300 acres of outdoor fun — be it swimming, hiking, biking, or camping. If you follow Samantha Brown's advice on picking the best day trip destination, you'll visit during the weekdays, so you don't have to share it with thousands of other vacationers.

Situated at an elevation of 3,380 feet, the manmade Silverwood Lake hides among lush forests teeming with oak trees, cedars, and Douglas firs. Created as a result of the Cedar Springs Dam, the glittering lake boasts a 13-mile-long shoreline, making it a beloved location for a summertime escape. With 976 acres of surface area, there's more than enough space for everyone to launch their fishing boat, jet ski, or wakeboard into the water. Make sure to pack your binoculars, too — you just might catch sight of various bird species.

The drive to Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area from Los Angeles takes a little over one hour. The same goes for Anaheim, an iconic city with some of the best family-friendly attractions. Coming from San Diego, you'll be on the road for almost 2.5 hours. Meanwhile, the journey from Santa Barbara is just under three hours, depending on traffic conditions. While a day trip is possible, it's worth spending the night at a campsite to make the most of your visit.