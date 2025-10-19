Tucked In California's San Bernardino Mountains Is A Recreation Area With A Sparkling Lake And Forested Trails
Southern California has some of the best experiences in the state. Whether you prefer marveling at the Joshua trees in the namesake park or admiring the midcentury modern homes in Palm Springs, you'll never run out of things to do. When Los Angeles residents don't feel like driving too far for a weekend getaway, the San Bernardino Mountains are a popular choice, especially when places like Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area offer so many activities. This scenic oasis is 3,300 acres of outdoor fun — be it swimming, hiking, biking, or camping. If you follow Samantha Brown's advice on picking the best day trip destination, you'll visit during the weekdays, so you don't have to share it with thousands of other vacationers.
Situated at an elevation of 3,380 feet, the manmade Silverwood Lake hides among lush forests teeming with oak trees, cedars, and Douglas firs. Created as a result of the Cedar Springs Dam, the glittering lake boasts a 13-mile-long shoreline, making it a beloved location for a summertime escape. With 976 acres of surface area, there's more than enough space for everyone to launch their fishing boat, jet ski, or wakeboard into the water. Make sure to pack your binoculars, too — you just might catch sight of various bird species.
The drive to Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area from Los Angeles takes a little over one hour. The same goes for Anaheim, an iconic city with some of the best family-friendly attractions. Coming from San Diego, you'll be on the road for almost 2.5 hours. Meanwhile, the journey from Santa Barbara is just under three hours, depending on traffic conditions. While a day trip is possible, it's worth spending the night at a campsite to make the most of your visit.
Camping at Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area
Surrounded by verdant greenery at every turn, Silverwood Lake makes for a wonderful camping destination. You can choose between two campgrounds: Old and New Mesa. There are a total of 136 sites, as well as 6 designated spots for groups. Those setting up their tents at Old Mesa Campground have 95 non-hookup sites to choose from, along with five bike-in sites. Trailers are restricted to a length of 32 feet. Old Mesa Campground is equipped with restroom facilities, water spigots, barbecue grills, and picnic tables. Although open year-round, winter camping is available on select sites only.
New Mesa Campground, on the other hand, features 40 sites with full hookups. Campers are all set for potable water and sewage disposals, along with basics like toilets, showers, grills, and picnic areas. Like Old Mesa, this campground is open throughout the year with a 32-foot limit on vehicle length. The 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail also traverses through Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area. Those tackling the challenging route can rest at the hike-in sites for just $10 a night.
Big groups can reserve one of the three Miller Canyon Group campsites. Operating from the beginning of May to the end of September, these have a maximum capacity of 40 people. Facilities here are limited to grills, fire rings, and toilets, with no showers or water; however, you can access those at the other campgrounds. For even larger groups of up to 100 people, opt for the Valle, Barranca, or Rio sites that are available year-round. The latter is equestrian-friendly, with two stalls providing shelter for your horse. All three come with showers, flush toilets, water, and fire rings. Picnic amenities include grills, tables, and two canopies.
Outdoor activities in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area
Silverwood Lake is undoubtedly the biggest draw of the recreation area, and visitors have the opportunity to engage in a variety of water sports. During the summer months, the lake is full of kayakers, pedal boaters, and paddle boarders gliding across from one shore to another. Others may be lounging at Cleghorn or Sawpit Beaches after taking a dip in the water. Anglers usually head to the launch ramp or docks in search of their daily catch. Silverwood Lake is stocked with rainbow trout, crappie, catfish, carp, bluegill, and largemouth bass.
Hiking is one of the best things to do at Silverwood Lake, with more than 13 miles of paths to explore. For starters, you can trek the 7-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail that passes through the area. Or, pedal along the Cleghorn Bike Path for a 6.5-mile tour of the lake's southwest shore. Many like hiking the Silverwood Lake Vista Point to Garces Overlook trail, a 3.1-mile out-and-back track that exposes you to expansive vistas of the lake. You can also take the Cleghorn Trail to Garces Overlook, another quick hike with rewarding views. Better yet, follow the path that takes you from Black Oak Picnic Area to Jamajab Point, where you'll encounter ponderosa pines, fir trees, live oak, and mountain mahogany.
Off-roading at Silverwood Lake is also an option. The Pilot Rock OHV Trail is an 11.3-mile route that takes you past forests and rocky spots before arriving at its terminus. Here, you'll be swapping Silverwood panoramas with Lake Arrowhead. If you like these views, plan your next getaway to the nearby picturesque Lake Arrowhead, which offers glorious trails and luxury stays in the "Alps of Southern California" and is just 30 minutes away.