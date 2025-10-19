Hidden In Portland's Suburbs Is A Historic Parkway With Access To Old-Growth Oregon Forests And Sweeping City Views

As Oregon's largest city, Portland – "the quietest city in America" – and its surrounding suburbs carry many travel gems and destinations around each corner for visitors to uncover. The Rose City has visitors tasting their way through endless food trucks and craft breweries, and exploring countless green spaces and parks on foot or by bicycle. You can find these in the underrated region of parks, charming neighborhoods, and small-town vibes of its fifth quadrant of North Portland and in the peace and beauty of Mount Tabor Park, a century-old quiet park with scenic views from a cinder cone volcano on its southeast side. Stretching out to the suburbs, the Terwilliger Parkway is a historic parkway through old-growth forests, offering city views and a true sense of Portland.

The Terwilliger Parkway, named for James Terwilliger, one of the first permanent residents of Portland, is a 2.5-mile stretch in the southwest corner of the city. After Portland established the City Beautiful Movement and enlisted landscape architects, The Olmsted Brothers, in 1903 to create the city's greenscapes, the parkway was created in 1912. The 102-acre parkway was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. Its northernmost section commences in Duniway Park, named for Abigail Scott Duniway, an author and women's suffragist who campaigned for voting rights for Oregon, where a sign was placed in 2012. The southern portion intersects with SW Capitol Highway, ultimately connecting with Barbur Boulevard, with forestland, expansive parks, and hospitals along its route. The scenic roadway's design was intended for slow-speed travel to highlight the adjacent wooded areas and parks, along a hillside route for residents and visitors to fully take in and embrace its vistas, and provide options for outdoor recreation.