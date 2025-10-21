A California Restaurant Nestled In The Sierra Nevada Foothills Is A Hidden Gem For Comfort Food And Live Music
Nevada City, California's Historic 'Queen City,' with a population of around 2,800, is nestled deep within California's Gold Country, paying homage to its Gold Rush mining camp roots with a 93-building historic district. In addition to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's also a gateway to the outdoors, where you can experience some of the best autumn views in California. It's only five minutes from Cascade Canal Trail, a popular walking trail with vibrant fall foliage and peaceful scenery.
After a full day of taking in Nevada City's landscape, hiking, and heritage sightseeing, there's no better place to grab a drink and a bite to eat than Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill. A historic landmark located in the Chief Crazy Horse building at 230 Commercial Street, the restaurant describes itself as "legendary." Known for its "elevated bar food," craft cocktails, and live music, it's a must-visit locale during your visit.
Regardless of whether you're in the area or coming from out of town, Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill is easy to get to by plane and car. It's only a little more than an hour from Sacramento International Airport and about an hour and a half from the underrated Nevada city of Reno and Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's also only 10 minutes from Nevada City's 'twin city,' Grass Valley.
History meets top-shelf pub food, libations, and entertainment at the Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill
The origins of Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill date back to 1862, during the heyday of the Gold Rush. The building barely escaped a fire that burned the city's Chinatown neighborhood. Records from 1885 show it became a grocery store owned by then-mayor J.J. Jackson. It would change ownership throughout the next century. In 1965, it was purchased by Ray Dallugge and renamed Chief Crazy Horse Inn and Trading Post Tavern. The business was purchased by Terra Saxton in 2012, who modernized the building, bringing it into the 21st century. In 2019, longtime bartender Kate Anderson assumed ownership.
Today's Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill has an "overriding comfort factor that makes it a home away from home for many." Open for lunch, dinner, and late-night bites, it serves fresh, homemade dishes using local and organic ingredients, with a full menu of pub favorites like appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and daily specials. There's also happy hour Monday through Friday afternoons, featuring drink and appetizer specials, as well as Taco Tuesdays. According to the restaurant, they're known for the burgers and Tachos, nachos made with tater tots. Famed cocktails include Bloody Marys, Moscow Mules, and margaritas. There are also eight beer taps, wines, locally made Water Kefir, and non-alcoholic options.
The Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill is perhaps most well known for its entertainment and live music. A peek at the online schedule of events reveals there's almost always something going on, such as bands, DJs, dance parties, trivia nights, and more. For sports fans, there are also seven high-definition televisions for your viewing pleasure.