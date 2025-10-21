This Mall Near Tucson Set Against Scenic Arizona Peaks Holds A Prestigious Art Festival Three Times Annually

The Fine Art Festival at La Encantada has grown to be one of the most curated art events in Southern Arizona. Artists are selected by the Southern Arizona Arts & Culture Alliance to exhibit their works. Recent artists have included the whimsical folk art of Bettina Jones and the evocative wildlife portraits of painter Bruce Berry, both Tucson-based artists inspired by this desert city. Others run workshops on how to work with their chosen materials. Tapestry artist, Liz Halsted, recently demonstrated how to use mixed media to weave unique textile creations.

It all happens inside La Encantada's open-air walkways and plazas with views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The festivals are scheduled during Tucson's cooler winter season in November, January, and March, lasting for only two days each. If you can't make it to one of the festivals, don't worry. La Encantada is pleasant to visit year-round (even in the full heat of summer), and the Southern Arizona Arts Guild has a permanent gallery on site that exhibits local artwork.

If you're looking for a bite to eat while strolling the art stalls, La Encantada is now home to True Food Kitchen, healthy dining from celebrated integrative medicine advocate (and Tucson resident), Dr. Andrew Weil. Venture outside La Encantada and you can explore more of Tucson's foodie scene, a UNESCO-recognized city of culinary excellence. Don't forget to check out Joe Pagac's whimsical mural art on the walls of La Encantada.