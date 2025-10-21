This Mall Near Tucson Set Against Scenic Arizona Peaks Holds A Prestigious Art Festival Three Times Annually
For generations, artists have been drawn to the dramatic desert landscape of Tucson, Arizona. The bold profile of its craggy mountains. The striking poses of saguaro cacti. The saturated colors of a desert sunset. Tucson's night skies are studded with stars, making it one of the world's best stargazing destinations. In Tucson, there's something to inspire the artist in everyone. It's no wonder that acclaimed artists like Ettore "Ted" DeGrazia made Tucson their home, leaving a legacy of Southwestern art in his Gallery in the Sun Museum.
One Tucson shopping mall is taking advantage of its gorgeous setting in the Catalina Foothills to provide a platform for emerging local artists. Three times a year, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival fills the garden walkways with work from dozens of artists from Tucson and nationwide. This is an open-air festival that showcases painting, jewelry, photography, ceramics, and more with workshops and exhibitions. La Encantada is approximately a 15-mile drive from Tucson International Airport. Follow Skyline Drive into the foothills to see the Santa Catalina Mountains, with Mt. Lemmon, the tallest (and sometimes snow-capped) peak in Arizona, as the perfect backdrop to this festival.
What to see and do at La Encantada Fine Art Festival
The Fine Art Festival at La Encantada has grown to be one of the most curated art events in Southern Arizona. Artists are selected by the Southern Arizona Arts & Culture Alliance to exhibit their works. Recent artists have included the whimsical folk art of Bettina Jones and the evocative wildlife portraits of painter Bruce Berry, both Tucson-based artists inspired by this desert city. Others run workshops on how to work with their chosen materials. Tapestry artist, Liz Halsted, recently demonstrated how to use mixed media to weave unique textile creations.
It all happens inside La Encantada's open-air walkways and plazas with views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The festivals are scheduled during Tucson's cooler winter season in November, January, and March, lasting for only two days each. If you can't make it to one of the festivals, don't worry. La Encantada is pleasant to visit year-round (even in the full heat of summer), and the Southern Arizona Arts Guild has a permanent gallery on site that exhibits local artwork.
If you're looking for a bite to eat while strolling the art stalls, La Encantada is now home to True Food Kitchen, healthy dining from celebrated integrative medicine advocate (and Tucson resident), Dr. Andrew Weil. Venture outside La Encantada and you can explore more of Tucson's foodie scene, a UNESCO-recognized city of culinary excellence. Don't forget to check out Joe Pagac's whimsical mural art on the walls of La Encantada.