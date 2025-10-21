Delta's Latest Nonstop Route Will Make Discovering One Of Europe's Most Charming Cities Even Easier
Delta just made it easier to discover the charms of Portugal, home to under-the-radar beach towns like Burgau and Matosinhos, a seafood paradise with golden beaches. In the northern part of the country, you'll also find Porto, the second-largest city. The airline is introducing a new nonstop route that connects it directly with New York City, making it easier to visit this destination that's beaming with old-world charm, a colorful waterfront, and a world-famous wine.
Starting May 21, 2026, the Atlanta-based carrier will launch its first nonstop route between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (OPO) in Porto. The flight will feature Delta's full range of seating options, from the premium Delta One to the entry-level Main, on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Tickets are currently available on Delta's website as an overnight flight from JFK and a midday departure from Porto.
The direct flight complements existing nonstop routes to the capital city. Delta previously launched direct flights to Lisbon in 2017 from JFK and in 2019 from Boston's Logan International Airport (BOS). The Porto route is one of seven new European itineraries launching next summer, which include direct flights to Madrid, Sardinia, Malta, and other popular cities.
The new routes can also benefit travelers with other destinations in mind. Delta is part of the SkyTeam network, which enables connections on partner flights. European airlines in the partnership that utilize OPO airport include Air France, Air Europa, and KLM.
Exploring the beauty of Porto
The city, set along the banks of the Douro River, is famous for its Art Nouveau architecture, Atlantic seafood, francesinha sandwiches, and its namesake port, a fortified wine that can be made with as many as 80 grape varietals. The alcoholic beverage is made in Portugal's most famous wine region, the Douro Valley, considered the oldest in the world. It begins about 60 miles inland from Porto; visitors can find several kinds of tasting tours that go into the area, including river boat cruises.
Travel expert Rick Steves says his favorite market in Europe for tasty food is in Porto, and he recommends slowly wandering the colorful streets of the Ribeira embankment as one of the best ways to enjoy a lazy afternoon. Exploring the waterfront is also one of many options for visiting Porto on a shoestring budget, along with a picnic at the Jardins do Palácio de Cristal and lounging on one of the city's breathtaking beaches. Also, be sure to see the intricate blue-and-white azulejo tiles covering the facade of the Capela das Almas church (photo above) and the main hall of the São Bento Train Station.
Delta's new nonstop service makes discovering this charming city that much easier. Assuming no delays, the flight lasts less than eight hours each way, and it can help frequent flyers achieve or retain Delta Medallion status or pursue higher loyalty tiers with a SkyTeam partner.