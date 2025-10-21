Delta's Latest Nonstop Route Will Make Discovering One Of Europe's Most Charming Cities Even Easier

Delta just made it easier to discover the charms of Portugal, home to under-the-radar beach towns like Burgau and Matosinhos, a seafood paradise with golden beaches. In the northern part of the country, you'll also find Porto, the second-largest city. The airline is introducing a new nonstop route that connects it directly with New York City, making it easier to visit this destination that's beaming with old-world charm, a colorful waterfront, and a world-famous wine.

Starting May 21, 2026, the Atlanta-based carrier will launch its first nonstop route between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (OPO) in Porto. The flight will feature Delta's full range of seating options, from the premium Delta One to the entry-level Main, on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Tickets are currently available on Delta's website as an overnight flight from JFK and a midday departure from Porto.

The direct flight complements existing nonstop routes to the capital city. Delta previously launched direct flights to Lisbon in 2017 from JFK and in 2019 from Boston's Logan International Airport (BOS). The Porto route is one of seven new European itineraries launching next summer, which include direct flights to Madrid, Sardinia, Malta, and other popular cities.

The new routes can also benefit travelers with other destinations in mind. Delta is part of the SkyTeam network, which enables connections on partner flights. European airlines in the partnership that utilize OPO airport include Air France, Air Europa, and KLM.