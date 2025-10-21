Be Careful What You Say When Visiting These Countries (Insulting The Government Could Land You In Serious Trouble)

Free speech is something many of us take for granted in the Western world. The ability to criticize the government, royals, and other aspects of our country feels like a right (and it is), but it's also a privilege that was hard earned over centuries of political back and forth.

Other countries, even some that are wide open to tourists, don't observe the same traditions and can often punish those who choose to use their voice in dissent. Visitors to these countries are often unaware of these rules, or, if they are aware, don't quite grasp the severe implications of not following them. Even the U.S. is becoming stricter on what tourists can and can't post or write about before they arrive. It pays to always research the countries you're planning to visit, to ensure you're not doing anything to offend or place yourself in danger.

We've rounded up a list of countries with the most hostile rules on dissent, where that's insulting the government, criticizing the culture, or supporting a cause in opposition to the country's stance. Be careful what you say when visiting these countries: It could land you in serious trouble.