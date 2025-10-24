Midway Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Lake-Surrounded Community Full Of Unique Family Fun

Illinois' No. 1 tourist destination is Chicago, but when you need a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city, there are many charming locales nearby that are perfect for a relaxing day trip. From Berwyn, a suburban city full of arts, culture, and affordable towns, to Crystal Lake, a lakeside suburb with a vibrant walkable downtown and beaches, northern Illinois is full of scenic spots. Among them is Inglewood, Illinois. This unincorporated community on the shore of Long Lake offers family fun, outdoor activities, and quirky eateries.

With under 9,000 residents, Ingleside is just a little over an hour drive from both Chicago and Milwaukee. You can also take the Metra Milwaukee District North (MD-N) line from Chicago, which takes about an hour and a half. Staying overnight in Ingleside? You'll find a few Airbnbs in town. But for a hotel, you'll likely to look in nearby towns such as Johnsburg, McHenry, or Gurnee (home to some of Illinois' ultimate family-friendly attractions).