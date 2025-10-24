Midway Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Lake-Surrounded Community Full Of Unique Family Fun
Illinois' No. 1 tourist destination is Chicago, but when you need a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city, there are many charming locales nearby that are perfect for a relaxing day trip. From Berwyn, a suburban city full of arts, culture, and affordable towns, to Crystal Lake, a lakeside suburb with a vibrant walkable downtown and beaches, northern Illinois is full of scenic spots. Among them is Inglewood, Illinois. This unincorporated community on the shore of Long Lake offers family fun, outdoor activities, and quirky eateries.
With under 9,000 residents, Ingleside is just a little over an hour drive from both Chicago and Milwaukee. You can also take the Metra Milwaukee District North (MD-N) line from Chicago, which takes about an hour and a half. Staying overnight in Ingleside? You'll find a few Airbnbs in town. But for a hotel, you'll likely to look in nearby towns such as Johnsburg, McHenry, or Gurnee (home to some of Illinois' ultimate family-friendly attractions).
Ingleside's lakes, creek, and bog
Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to keep them busy in Ingleside. The community lies on the shores of Long Lake, a 383-acre lake used for fishing, boating, swimming, and other water sports. Local business Swany's Marina provides public access for family fun on the water. Manitou Creek, which connects to Long Lake and runs through Ingleside, is another popular spot for fishing. Additionally, there are two lakes in the area – Wooster Lake and Duck Lake — though they are not open to the public as of this writing.
Visitors to Ingleside can also explore the Volo Bog State Natural Area, a nature preserve featuring a "quaking" bog with a floating boardwalk, as well as marshes, prairies, woodlands, and two smaller bogs. Scenic walking trails run throughout the preserve, which now encompasses more than 1,100 acres of protected land. Reviewers note that kids who visit love spotting frogs, turtles, and other local wildlife. "This is a great place to introduce kids to nature. There is a nice frog pond, trails, picnic area, a great nature center full of all kinds of good stuff for kids to do, and of course, the bog," writes one Google reviewer.
What to do in Ingleside
Ingleside also offers a few family-friendly local businesses and restaurants. Miller's Dogs N Suds Drive-In is a retro drive-in restaurant that originally opened in 1967. The menu features hot dogs, burgers, milkshakes, and "the world's creamiest homemade root beer." Kids meals are served in a car-shaped meal box. One Google reviewer calls the restaurant an example of "classic Americana" and adds, "Kids love the novelty of having food delivered to and eating in the car." For a less kitschy experience, Fanella's Pizza and Pub is the community's go-to spot for pizza.
On fall weekends, local spot Farm Charm hosts hayrides for kids, as well as sells produce and other goodies. In 2025, another big fall attraction is coming to Ingleside: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, an immersive outdoor trail with decor and scenes inspired by the Harry Potter movies. The Chicago-area version of the international tour will take place at Ingleside's YMCA Camp Duncan. Ticket costs vary depending on the date, starting at $25 for children ages 3 to 12, and $38 for those 13 and over, although there are some discounted ticket packages available. The event is expected to introduce a new group of visitors to Ingleside.