Chicago's Safest Suburb In 2025 Is A Family-Friendly Illinois Gem With A Gorgeous Rural Vibe
The safety of a place you're visiting can mean almost as much as the amenities on offer. That's one reason Campton Hills, a quiet suburb west of Chicago, has captured attention in 2025 as the safest suburb in all of Illinois in a SafeWise ranking. Both security and a welcoming, family-friendly vibe have made this spot a must-visit.
It's a small village, just over an hour from the heart of Chicago by car, but it has consistently reported some of the lowest crime rates in the region, with a violent crime rating of zero. This small-town security is one of the driving forces behind Campton Hills' rising popularity with families in recent years. People moving out of Chicago or nearby suburbs are looking for peace of mind in their neighborhood, and this village delivers exactly that.
Best of all, Campton Hills is easy to reach. Besides being accessible by car from downtown Chicago, it's also reachable from other cities. The closest major airport is O'Hare International, with Midway also within an hour's drive, and regional travelers can connect via nearby Metra stations in Elburn and Geneva for a simple train ride into the city. Its accessibility adds to the appeal — a safe, rural-feeling escape that's still firmly connected to the conveniences of city life.
Why families are choosing Campton Hills
A place with such a high safety ranking is the perfect spot for families to put down roots. In this regard, Campton Hills is truly designed for families to thrive. Schools in the area have earned a strong reputation for academic achievement, supportive teachers, and a wide range of extracurricular opportunities. The village is also home to some of the highest-rated public schools in the state.
In the village, there is an impressive range of amenities to keep families busy. Community parks provide space for picnics, soccer games, and weekend strolls, while nearby forest preserves give children the chance to explore nature close to home. (Nature lovers should visit this peaceful suburb near Chicago next.) Access to healthcare and family-oriented services is reliable, with clinics and hospitals within easy driving distance. Campton Hills also hosts seasonal events that bring neighbors together, including the Boo After Dark Halloween event.
Campton Hills' forest preserves, trails, and rural atmosphere
It always feels like a win when you find somewhere close to the city that still feels like it's tucked away in the middle of nowhere. And Campton Hills' rural character is something that truly makes it stand out. Unlike some suburbs that feel like extensions of the city, this village keeps the perfect balance of open countryside and convenient access to Chicago.
The village is dotted with scenic and historic gems that only add to the rural feel. Chapel Lake has peaceful waters and walking trails, offering residents and visitors a quiet spot to relax or take in a gentle stroll. If you're up for a longer walk or a day out in nature, the Campton Forest Preserve is hard to beat. The preserve features lush woodlands, making it a haven for hikers, cyclists, and runners to tread some miles. Trails wind through diverse landscapes, offering opportunities for birdwatching, photography, and spotting local wildlife. The property's Inner and Outer Ring Trail Loop is a great, moderately difficult circular hike. Dogs are welcome, too, but this is a popular route for horseback riding, so they must be on leads.
History lovers will appreciate the nearby Corron Farm, a beautifully preserved property that reflects Campton Hills' agricultural roots (like this village in the heart of Illinois Amish Country). And if you enjoy the rural, farm vibe, then the Garfield Farm and Inn Museum is right up your street. Here, the 19th-century farmhouse and surrounding grounds showcase antique farm tools, host seminars, and offer prairie walks. Despite its closeness to Chicago, Campton Hills really is a family-friendly, rural haven that feels like a world away.