U.S. Retirement Destinations For Fall Lovers With Scenic Views And Cozy Temperatures

While it might not be possible to choose the one perfect spot to retire, it'd at least be nice to find a place that covers the basics of what you want. For some folks, this means visions of sunny beaches and tropical waters, like the kind found on the comparatively affordable, pink sand-filled Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. For others, it means upscale golf courses and clubhouses in suburbia, like those found in the fittingly-named Lake Success on Long Island, New York. Others just want some nice fall leaves and weather that doesn't seize the bones with frost. Thankfully, the U.S. and its wide variety of regions and locales are up to the task.

But first, we should mention a couple of caveats. Talk of autumn foliage brings to mind vibrant auburn, vermillion, bright canary yellow, and so forth — the kind you'd see on a town-to-town road trip through Vermont. This kind of foliage is largely limited to certain areas across the U.S., like New England, the Midwest, parts of Appalachia, the Rockies, and the Pacific Northwest. New England might have the upper hand when it comes to brilliant hues, but it's not known for cozy temperatures, especially come winter. The Pacific Northwest is milder, but its colors are more subdued. And both milder temperatures and beautiful scenery speak nothing of retirement concerns like affordability, healthcare, and activities. Each retirement location will have trade-offs.

Nonetheless, we can pass along some solid, suitably autumn choices in this article, complete with reasonably comfortable weather amidst beautiful surroundings. In no certain order, these are Central Falls in Rhode Island, Asheville in North Carolina, St. Louis in Missouri, Eugene in Oregon, and Sonora in California.