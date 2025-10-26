Maryland's Charming Island Town Has Laid-Back Marinas, Great Restaurants, And Chesapeake Bay Beauty

From walking along Stevensville's laid-back marinas to exploring its charming historic downtown, Stevensville is one of best of Maryland's many quaint towns with coastal charm. After its founding in 1850, Stevensville prospered as a base for Chesapeake Bay steamboat travel, and you'll still find reminders of its heyday there. Stevensville's downtown is brimming with historic spots, from a 19th-century train station to an old-timey post office which dates back to the mid-1800s. Its historic sites are open to the public between May and November for a few hours on the first Saturday of each month. Otherwise, you can enjoy checking them out from the outside on a self-guided walking tour. Stevensville's downtown also has a designated arts and entertainment district, so be sure to pop into the Kent Island Federation of Art while you're here, an exhibition space for local artists that's been open since the '60s.

In Stevensville, there's no shortage of nature or amazing scenery. For Chesapeake Bay Bridge views, head to the 276-acre Terrapin Nature Park. Within the nature preserve, walk through ethereal wildflower meadows, venture across coastline dotted with tidal pools, and explore peaceful woodlands. Beachgoers should venture to Matapeake Beach and Clubhouse where you'll find a public beach as well as a dog beach.