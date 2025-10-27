Texas' Panhandle State Park Thrives In The Fall With Autumn Canyon Colors And Cool Temperatures

Texas is not the state you're most likely to associate with beautiful fall foliage. Vast deserts and rugged grasslands, yes, but autumn colors are generally more New England's domain than the Lone Star State's. However, Texas does have some remarkable fall coloration that's worth seeing — if you know where to look. For example, Texas' Lost Maples State Natural Area is famous for its fall foliage transformation, courtesy of the "lost maples" that give the park its name. Further north, the Texas Panhandle has its own spectacular fall display hidden in one of the state's top geological wonders. In fact, the monumental Palo Duro Canyon State Park may just be the single best Texas destination in the fall.

While Texas' rough-and-tumble Western terrain boasts plenty of canyons, Palo Duro Canyon is the state's largest, earning it the moniker "the Grand Canyon of Texas." It's a top Texas natural wonder year-round, regardless of what its trees are doing. But in the autumn, the canyon's small but eye-catching population of deciduous trees takes on rich shades of yellows that complement the ancient hues of the canyon walls. Cooler fall temperatures also mean that you can explore the canyon while getting a break from the infamous Texas heat. Plus, Palo Duro Canyon is right next to one of Texas' best small towns (and a premier fall travel stop).