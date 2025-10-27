The U.S. State With The Most Highly-Rated Olive Garden Locations That Have Luxe Interiors

"When you're here, you're family" is Olive Garden's motto. But just as some families are happier than others, some Olive Garden locations are nicer than others. In 2024, Pricelisto.com analyzed Google and Tripadvisor reviews of 882 Olive Gardens to identify the 10 highest- and lowest-rated locations in the United States. Its analysis highlights some surprising findings. Specifically, Texas stands out as the U.S. state with the most highly-rated Olive Garden locations, featuring luxe interiors, good food, and attentive service.

The highest-rated No. 1 Olive Garden in the entire country is one in Las Vegas, Nevada — the world's best city for nightlife. What makes this Olive Garden so special? It's located on the third floor of the Las Vegas Showcase Mall and has a large, luxe interior with views of the Las Vegas strip. "This is hands down the nicest Olive Garden I have dined at," reads one Google review. "For being located on the strip, this is a great place to eat great food without breaking the bank."

The second-, third-, fourth-, and ninth-highest rated Olive Gardens are all in Texas, making it the state with the most highly-rated Olive Garden locations overall. You'll find these gems in Garland, San Juan, El Paso (one of the sunniest cities in America), and Laredo (one of the oldest towns in Texas). Reviewers comment on the modern decor, cleanliness, low prices, and excellent service. "I drive a little further to this Olive Garden because the food and service are noticeably better than the other OG locations I have tried," reads one Google review of the El Paso location. Rounding out the top 10 are Olive Garden locations in Dalton, Georgia; Davenport, Florida; Edwardsville, Illinois; Saratoga Springs, Utah; and Meridian, Idaho.