Between Los Angeles And Carlsbad On California's Coast Is A Park With Tide Pools, Gardens, And Scenic Vistas

There's no more quintessentially California setting than Laguna Beach, a stunning coastal town in Orange County that blends old beach charm with luxurious living, made ultra-famous by a TV Guide's worth of movies and television. In Laguna Beach, it seems like the brights are brighter, the salt air's saltier, the sun's sunnier, and flavors are more flavorful. In short, Laguna's a vivid place, long home to celebrities like Bette Midler, John Wayne, and Diane Keaton, champion of historic buildings and architectural landmarks preservation. One of the city's most scenic spots is a public cliffside garden overlooking the Pacific Ocean and beaches below. Heisler Park is gorgeously landscaped with tropical flowers, coastal sage scrub, roses, and native monarch pollinator plants like milkweed varietals and coffeeberry, and it's maintained with help from a local nonprofit Pollinator Protection Fund (the area is part of the Western Monarch Trail, an epic California road trip that follows the seasonal monarch migration pattern).

Stroll the park's manicured walking paths, past the decades-old Melaleuca tree, and gaze at the glimmering Pacific Ocean and some of Laguna's finest beaches beneath you. From Heisler Park, you can access four: Picnic Beach, directly below the park and popular with skim boarders and scuba divers; Laguna's iconic and ever-popular Main Beach; and the steep and sometimes turbulent Diver's Cove, one of Orange County's most popular dive spots.

Laguna Beach is located about 55 miles south of central Los Angeles and 40 miles north of Carlsbad, one of California's most underrated, family-friendly coastal towns with cool caves and flower fields that burst in vibrant blooms each spring. The closest airport is Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA), a hidden gem with low wait times and highly-rated amenities. You'll also likely find more flight options at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), 53 miles north of Heisler Park.