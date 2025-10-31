Breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain Destinations To Retire In With Just A Social Security Check

As one gets older, retirement starts to become the main focus. For those 55 and up, saving up for retirement is a crucial step, but one other element is where to live. Many retirees choose to downsize and move once they stop working, but picking the right location can make or break one's golden years. For example, some may want to choose an affordable retirement location in the U.S. where they can see all four seasons. Others, however, might want a specific type of scenery, such as the mountains.

The Blue Ridge Mountains in the Eastern United States are incredibly scenic and enjoyable year-round. Best of all, many cities and towns along this mountain range are more affordable than one might think, especially when it comes to retirement. Retirees in the U.S. over 65 have a median annual income of about $56,800 (per Empower), which includes Social Security checks, pensions, assets, and continued employment.

When making this list, we highlighted each place's cost of living for an individual (including housing and daily expenses), while also taking into consideration the city's accessibility for seniors and community feel. Whether you're looking to retire soon or just dreaming of the future, here are five great picks for retiring in the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains with just a Social Security check.