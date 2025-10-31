The 'Italy Of America' Is An Unexpected Southwestern State Full Of Spectacular Scenery

Like most states, Arizona has several nicknames including The Grand Canyon State, for obvious reasons, and The Copper State, owing to its prolific copper production. However, one nickname is somewhat of a head-scratcher: The "Italy of America." Synonymous with towering saguaros and high temperatures, you might be wondering how this Southwestern state bears any resemblance to a Mediterranean country over 6,000 miles away, but they have more in common than you think.

It's not clear where the nickname originated, but one reference in the Report of the Governor of Arizona from 1879 called it "a veritable Italy of America" based on the state's pleasant fall, winter, and spring weather. Other sources claim the incredible mountain scenery gives Arizona its Italian character, which seems a more apt comparison. From the moment you begin your descent into Arizona's largest airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you'll get an aerial view of the rugged mountains that locals are so proud of. With daily flights from all over the U.S., Sky Harbor is where most people fly to, but regional airports like Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and Prescott Regional Airport are best if you're visiting the Grand Canyon. For those driving, roads really don't get more iconic than Route 66, which travels 385.2 miles through the state. Just like Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, this is known as one of the best drives in the world.

Twinning in unexpected features like their olive oil production, volcanic landscapes, and archeologically significant sites (from the Colosseum to the Casa Grande Ruins), there are many reasons Arizona can be considered America's not-so-little Italy.