The 'Italy Of America' Is An Unexpected Southwestern State Full Of Spectacular Scenery
Like most states, Arizona has several nicknames including The Grand Canyon State, for obvious reasons, and The Copper State, owing to its prolific copper production. However, one nickname is somewhat of a head-scratcher: The "Italy of America." Synonymous with towering saguaros and high temperatures, you might be wondering how this Southwestern state bears any resemblance to a Mediterranean country over 6,000 miles away, but they have more in common than you think.
It's not clear where the nickname originated, but one reference in the Report of the Governor of Arizona from 1879 called it "a veritable Italy of America" based on the state's pleasant fall, winter, and spring weather. Other sources claim the incredible mountain scenery gives Arizona its Italian character, which seems a more apt comparison. From the moment you begin your descent into Arizona's largest airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you'll get an aerial view of the rugged mountains that locals are so proud of. With daily flights from all over the U.S., Sky Harbor is where most people fly to, but regional airports like Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and Prescott Regional Airport are best if you're visiting the Grand Canyon. For those driving, roads really don't get more iconic than Route 66, which travels 385.2 miles through the state. Just like Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, this is known as one of the best drives in the world.
Twinning in unexpected features like their olive oil production, volcanic landscapes, and archeologically significant sites (from the Colosseum to the Casa Grande Ruins), there are many reasons Arizona can be considered America's not-so-little Italy.
Arizona's spectacular scenery
Every year, The Italian Association of Arizona hosts a Phoenix festival featuring Italian music, art, cars, and of course, the kind of food that makes your hands do the chef's kiss emoji. Francesco Guzzo, executive director of the organization, told City Sun Times, "The Italian Festival is part of a dream to bring a piece of Italy to the desert... we are hitting attendance capacity and keeping Italian traditions alive."
But it is the Arizona scenery that really mirrors Italy's beauty. Few attractions are more sought than the Grand Canyon — one of the top natural wonders of the world – or the geological marvel known as Horseshoe Bend, one of Arizona's most photographed destinations. No visitor should skip these highlights, but they don't capture the essence of Italy quite like some of the state's lesser-known spots. Head away from the canyons and towards the distant peaks, and you'll find what you're looking for.
Just over 100 miles south of the Grand Canyon lies Sedona, one of the most frequented hotspots in Arizona. Known also for its wellness retreats and healing natural vortexes such as Buddha Beach, its most memorable features are the red sandstone peaks that stand out against the bluest of blue skies. These stunning rock formations are reminiscent of the alpenglow phenomenon that, at just the right time of day, gives certain summits of Italy's Dolomites their pink and reddish hue. In both places, your camera simply won't do the views justice.
From the Dolomites to the desert
One unmissable spot that holds a likeness to the peculiar shape of the Three Peaks in the Dolomites is the surreal landscape of Monument Valley. A 17-mile drive takes visitors through the sandstone buttes that appear in just about any Western movie you can think of. It's the kind of wide, desert expanse that many Italian-produced spaghetti Westerns attempted to emulate between filming locations like Cinecittà Studios in Rome and rural Camerata Nuova. The similarities are certainly there, but Monument Valley remains one of a kind.
Entrance to Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, or Tse'Bii'Ndzisgaii (the park's Navajo name), is $8 per person. From May to September, you can expect long wait times and high temperatures, so wear a hat and carry plenty of water. In summer, the park opens to visitors from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day, with last entry at 4:30 p.m. In winter, it's 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with last entry at 2:30 p.m. Confusingly, unlike the rest of Arizona, the Navajo Nation recognizes daylight saving time, so depending on when you go, double (and triple) check times if you're joining an organized tour.
Despite its parallels to the Italian landscape, there is truly no place quite like Monument Valley. One Tripadvisor visitor said, "Just when we thought we had seen the most spectacular rock formation, another one would come into view. We actually felt like we had left the U.S. and were placed in an area out-of-this-world. Everyone needs to visit this area at least once in his/her lifetime."