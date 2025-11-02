12 Safety Tips You Need To Know Before Stepping Into Or Exiting A Taxi

When arriving in New York City's LaGuardia or John F. Kennedy International Airports, visitors will notice signs everywhere warning arrivals not to accept rides from drivers soliciting outside the terminal. This is not only because soliciting passengers always illegal, but these cabs are virtually guaranteed to be unlicensed, unregulated drivers looking to overcharge you (or worse). The typical modus operandi is to approach unwitting travelers in long taxi lines and offer the luxury of skipping the wait, especially at peak hours. They will approach you out of the blue and will be very insistent and convincing.

This may seem tempting, but it's best to wait in line. Unlicensed taxi drivers, once they've got you in the car, might quote you up to three or four times the metered or flat fare of a licensed ride. If the driver chooses to scam you, you have little recourse other than hoping the police catch them. You have no idea whether the driver is who they claim to be nor whether they have a criminal background. In certain places, this may mean exposing oneself to robbery, extortion, or even kidnapping in extreme cases. A properly licensed taxi, on the other hand, will prominently display the driver's license, name, and number, which should also ideally be printed on the side of the car. If you book by app, you can verify that the details on your phone match those in the car. If something goes wrong, you can file a complaint. That sketchy person who offered you the ride though? You won't even know whether their license plate is legit.