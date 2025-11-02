Montana's Rustic Community Just Outside Missoula Is A Scenic Oasis Surrounded By Ethereal Views And Hot Springs
Millions of years before settlers and Native American tribes arrived, geological forces and glaciers carved out "Montana's Alps," the Bitterroot Mountains, which not only form the border between Montana and Idaho, but set the scene for a scenic Montana oasis surrounded by deep nature. Northwestern Montana, locally known as "Glacier Country," is home to the Crown of the Continent and is renowned for its rich history and natural beauty. Deep in this corner of Big Sky Country, the small community of Lolo is nestled against these dramatic peaks at the crossroads where two scenic highways lead to rustic charm and serenity.
Before settlers arrived, Lolo and Lolo Pass had been a crossroads for Native Americans who journeyed through the pass to hunt and trade, and served as a key rest stop for Lewis and Clark in September 1805 before they traveled West. Lolo later developed due to discoveries of gold deposits as well as the magical Lolo Hot Springs, which have become a resort destination in the region. The origin of the town's name is mysterious, with no clear explanation and little consistency between Lou Lou, Loo Loo, Lo Lo. Eventually, the postal service settled the matter in 1888, choosing Lo Lo.
Even though Lolo is than half an hour from Missoula, the second largest metropolitan area in the state, and the nearest commercial airport, Lolo has largely maintained its quiet and peaceful lifestyle in the majestic Bitterroot Valley. In the rustic community of less than 5,000, you'll find the best of both worlds to please your inner foodie and outdoor junkie, no matter when you visit.
History and views like no other place
Travelers who want to tread down the path of history shouldn't miss stopping at Traveler's Rest State Park while visiting Lolo. On the entire 4,900-mile Lewis and Clark trail from Pittsburgh to the Oregon Coast, Travelers Rest is the only campsite that has been verified by archaeologists as a Corps of Discovery rest point and is a great place to stretch your legs before or after a long drive on US 12 or US 93. As you stroll down the 1.7-mile trail where you'll walk the party's replica campsite and the scenic West Fork of Lolo Creek and take in the gorgeous views, keep your cameras ready. Over 100 species of birds, as well as deer, elk, and other wildlife, have been observed in the park since Meriwether Lewis took note of Montana's diverse wildlife in his journal while resting. While you're there, don't miss taking a trip back in time through the Visitors Center, home to noteworthy historical exhibits and Native American art.
For a longer walk to explore the past, walk the Lewis and Clark Trail that their party and Shoshone guide crossed through the Bitterroot Mountains. This trail is part of one of America's wildest thru-hikes crossing the Gem State, and it nearly killed Lewis and Clark. To walk in their footsteps, join Lewis and Clark Trail Adventures on a single or multi-day hike along little-known historical sites on the Lewis and Clark Trail. Camping gear, food, and water are provided, and trips start from the Lochsa Lodge, across the state border in Idaho. Be sure to stop at the Lolo Pass Visitors Center, and if you still have energy after your day in the woods, don't miss visiting these nearby, picturesque, hike-in hot springs with waterfalls.
Soak up the day and the views
For hundreds of years, the Lolo Hot Springs have drawn everyone from Native Americans, Lewis and Clark, to local new car owners a century ago (they test drove their new cars here). Whether you're ready to soothe after exploring the 350 miles of all-season trails, or need a base to explore the rugged Bitterroot Mountains, you'll find two resorts and all the fixin's for families, explorers, and adventurers half an hour from Lolo. The Lodge at Lolo Hot Springs draws water directly from the mountains for its indoor pools and has comfy, modern rooms for a quiet and scenic weekend away. If you'd rather saw logs in a charming cabin or your RV, head across the road to the Lolo Hot Springs Resort.
Whether you're fueling up before or after a hike, Lolo punches well above its weight in restaurants and food, being home to some of the country's best steaks, locally brewed beer, and rustic eateries with modern charm. A popular go-to for breakfast anytime of day is KT's Hayloft Saloon, serving up home-cooked classics including chicken-fried steak, French toast, and burgers. For a special treat, visit Lolo Creek Steakhouse, ranked as the best in Montana, and built from century-old, local logs cut from nearby Lolo Pass.
Although the journey to or from Lolo isn't as arduous as in the past, be sure to fuel up yourself and your vehicle for a long, windy road heading south toward Salmon, hidden in Idaho's mountains, or west on U.S. Highway 12 over Lolo Pass. On both highways, be especially careful of motorcycles in the summer months and snow from late fall to early spring, and take plenty of breaks to enjoy the incredible scenery.