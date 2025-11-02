Montana's Rustic Community Just Outside Missoula Is A Scenic Oasis Surrounded By Ethereal Views And Hot Springs

Millions of years before settlers and Native American tribes arrived, geological forces and glaciers carved out "Montana's Alps," the Bitterroot Mountains, which not only form the border between Montana and Idaho, but set the scene for a scenic Montana oasis surrounded by deep nature. Northwestern Montana, locally known as "Glacier Country," is home to the Crown of the Continent and is renowned for its rich history and natural beauty. Deep in this corner of Big Sky Country, the small community of Lolo is nestled against these dramatic peaks at the crossroads where two scenic highways lead to rustic charm and serenity.

Before settlers arrived, Lolo and Lolo Pass had been a crossroads for Native Americans who journeyed through the pass to hunt and trade, and served as a key rest stop for Lewis and Clark in September 1805 before they traveled West. Lolo later developed due to discoveries of gold deposits as well as the magical Lolo Hot Springs, which have become a resort destination in the region. The origin of the town's name is mysterious, with no clear explanation and little consistency between Lou Lou, Loo Loo, Lo Lo. Eventually, the postal service settled the matter in 1888, choosing Lo Lo.

Even though Lolo is than half an hour from Missoula, the second largest metropolitan area in the state, and the nearest commercial airport, Lolo has largely maintained its quiet and peaceful lifestyle in the majestic Bitterroot Valley. In the rustic community of less than 5,000, you'll find the best of both worlds to please your inner foodie and outdoor junkie, no matter when you visit.