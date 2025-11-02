Between Boulder And Longmont Is Colorado's Recreational Reservoir With A Big Swim Beach And Ethereal Mountain Views

While Colorado might be landlocked, there's no shortage of bodies of water to explore across its 104,000 square miles, including many natural lakes, reservoirs, and over 90,000 miles of rivers. In the Centennial State you'll find its largest body of water, Blue Mesa Reservoir, a picturesque lake with lounge-worthy beaches and endless water fun in the state's center. Carter Lake, one of its most unique adventure-packed lakes, sits just beneath the Front Range, located an hour from Boulder. About 26 miles to the south of Carter Lake, between Boulder and Longmont is another of Colorado's recreational reservoirs, Boulder Reservoir, where a large swimming beach awaits beneath stunning mountain views.

The Boulder Reservoir, known as "the Rez" to locals, is a 700 acre lake whose beginnings date to the 1950s as a water storage facility for the city, and provides around 20 percent of the city's drinking water currently. Boulder's resident mountains, The Flatirons, with five distinct sandstone peaks ranging from 6,900 feet to 7,630 feet high, rise above the reservoir, providing an ethereal landscape. Many of Boulder's approximately 104,000 full time residents, University of Colorado at Boulder students, and visitors know it also as a popular place for water and other outdoor recreation of all kinds, and the reservoir is open year round. You'll need to pay an entry fee from April 1 to October 31, the peak summer season, which ranges from $5 and up for individuals, and $10 and up for carloads, depending on the exact dates of your visit. Also, dogs are only permitted in the park from Labor Day through May 15th.