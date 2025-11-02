The Country That Has The Most Time Zones In The World (And It's Not The US)

Some countries have multiple time zones by virtue of their size, like Russia, which measures 5,600 miles east to west and boasts 10 time zones in one contiguous country. That's the most time zones in a single landmass, plus one more in an off-shore province. Australia, which is its own continent, has eight, with a couple of quirky 45- and 30-minute offsets. And if you drive from one coast of the U.S. to the other, you'll have to tweak your watch four times on the trip. But none of these countries has the most time zones.

Factors like history, colonization, and politics have crowned France as the world's time-zone champion with a whopping 12 time zones. If you find that hard to believe, get this: All of mainland France, from quiet coastal town Yport in the north to the overlooked gem of Marseilles in the south, resides in one singular time zone, Central European Time. The other 11 come from dependencies like French Polynesia, which houses three time zones across an archipelago of 118 islands. Also, if you accept France's land claim in Antarctica, that brings the country's time-zone total to 13.