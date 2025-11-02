Montana's Underrated Refuge Is The Best Destination To See Bison Roam (Other Than Yellowstone)

Just two centuries ago, tens of millions of bison roamed across North America, their herds so massive that their approach sounded like rolling thunder. These enormous ancient beasts lived during the Ice Age, but unlike mammoths and saber-toothed tigers, they have returned from the brink of extinction and are still walking the earth today. Yellowstone National Park is known for providing visitors with the rare opportunity to see a wide variety of wild animals in their national habitat, especially bison. However, it's not the only place in the United States where you can see bison roam today. The very best place for travelers interested in seeing these enormous creatures might be the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Bison Range.

About three hours east of Spokane, Washington, this remarkable Montana refuge has a long history. Once, this land was designated as protected lands by President Theodore Roosevelt to try to save the dwindling bison population. Then, it was called the National Bison Range and was under the control of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, despite being within Salish and Kootenai lands. In 2020, however, the land was returned to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and it is managed by the Flathead Indian Reservation and the CSKT Natural Resource Department.

Yellowstone is estimated to be home to around 5,400 bison, while the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Bison Range only has about 350. However, Yellowstone is also more than 100 times larger than the CSKT Bison Range, which makes its population a lot more impressive by comparison. The refuge is open between May and October, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are limited winter hours between November to April, but not all the routes through the land are open. Expect to pay $20 to drive into the bison range