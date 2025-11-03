Just Outside Charlottesville Is A Storybook Blue Ridge Retreat With Vineyards And Horse Farms
Nearly 120 miles south of Washington, D.C., lies Charlottesville, a lively college town nestled in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Home to the University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, Charlottesville and the surrounding countryside of Albemarle County is a bucolic region brimming with historic landmarks, horse stables, and picturesque vineyards. One of the area's most genteel communities is Keswick, located about a 20-minute drive from downtown Charlottesville. Keswick, which is home to just under 400 people, is a primarily residential community known for its grand properties and fox hunting history.
Though the exclusive Keswick Hunt Club, which was founded in the late 19th century and carries on the British tradition of foxhunting, is private, any visitor can experience Keswick's refined pedigree at Keswick Hall, Virginia's elegant hotel that boasts gardens, golf, and peaceful trails. Originally built as a private Italianate villa in 1912, Keswick Hall later became a country club before it was transformed into a luxury resort in the 1990s. Under new ownership, the property was reopened in 2021 after an extensive renovation. Even if you're not staying at the resort, Keswick Hall's excellent Marigold by Jean Georges restaurant and pampering Spa at Keswick Hall is open to the public. Beyond the resort, a multitude of activities beckon, like wine tasting at nearby vineyards, horseback riding, or exploring other iconic estates where presidents once lived.
Keswick, Virginia, is a 30-minute drive from Charlottesville-Albermarle Airport, which receives nonstop flights from New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C. The best time to visit Keswick is in the spring and fall for mild temperatures, as summers can be hot and humid and winters cold and snowy.
Where to stay and eat in Keswick, Virginia
Keswick's discreet charms can be enjoyed from its one hotel: Keswick Hall. Built as an Italian-style villa, the grand property is perched above its Pete Dye-designed 18-hole golf course with rolling hills in the distance. Keswick Hall boasts 80 spacious rooms and suites with amenities like private balconies and cozy fireplaces. Marigold by Jean Georges, the hotel's acclaimed restaurant, is housed in a sophisticated, barn-inspired space. The extensive menu highlights elevated comfort food, such as black truffle pizza, rigatoni with meatballs and smoked-chili tomato ragu, Maine lobster with fries, and fried chicken with habanero hot sauce. The resort is also home to The Counter coffee shop and Crawford's bar, the name a nod to the original owners.
Across its 600 acres, Keswick Hall still offers the country club experience. During the summer months, guests can swim in the adults-only infinity-edge Horizon Pool overlooking the golf course, while families with young children will appreciate the dedicated family-friendly pool. Active types can play on one of the seven red clay tennis courts or pickleball courts, and golfers can tee off at the 18-hole Full Cry golf course. A stylish sanctuary tucked into the trees, the Spa at Keswick Hall proffers a menu of relaxing treatments and uses Valmont products. "The property is absolutely stunning," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The views of the rolling hills on the golf course are straight out of a postcard, and the entire place feels like a perfect blend of classic elegance and modern comfort."
What to see and do near Keswick, Virginia
The Monticello American Viticultural Area, also known as the Monticello Wine Trail, is a breathtaking Virginia destination that blends award-winning wines with centuries of history and was pioneered by Thomas Jefferson in the late 18th century. Part of this Monticello Wine Trail is Keswick Vineyards, about a 10-minute drive from Keswick Hall. This gorgeous wine estate encompasses about 400 acres and produces red, white, and rose wines. The tasting room is open daily for wine tastings and flights with expansive views of the surrounding countryside. Another nearby winery not to miss is Barboursville Vineyard, a historic winery at the Blue Ridge Mountains' foothills, which even boasts a fine dining restaurant, Palladio, for delicious Italian lunches and dinners.
To enjoy Keswick by horseback, consider visiting one of the local horse farms for a trail ride or lesson. In the heart of Keswick, and less than 2 miles from Keswick Hall, is Carriage Hill Farm, which offers horse and pony rides and lessons for riders of all abilities. Visitors to this part of Virginia should also explore the presidential history surrounding Keswick. Thomas Jefferson's estate, Monticello, and the University of Virginia are both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Monticello can be visited on a variety of insightful guided tours, from in-depth behind-the-scenes tours to family-friendly tours. Not far from Monticello is another historic residence, Highland, which was owned by James Madison, the fourth U.S. President and a friend of Thomas Jefferson. Venture into the heart of Charlottesville to the bustling Charlottesville Historic District, lined by shops and restaurants, before heading to the University of Virginia campus, anchored by the Rotunda, which was designed by Jefferson in the Palladian style.