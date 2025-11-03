Just Outside Charlottesville Is A Storybook Blue Ridge Retreat With Vineyards And Horse Farms

Nearly 120 miles south of Washington, D.C., lies Charlottesville, a lively college town nestled in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Home to the University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, Charlottesville and the surrounding countryside of Albemarle County is a bucolic region brimming with historic landmarks, horse stables, and picturesque vineyards. One of the area's most genteel communities is Keswick, located about a 20-minute drive from downtown Charlottesville. Keswick, which is home to just under 400 people, is a primarily residential community known for its grand properties and fox hunting history.

Though the exclusive Keswick Hunt Club, which was founded in the late 19th century and carries on the British tradition of foxhunting, is private, any visitor can experience Keswick's refined pedigree at Keswick Hall, Virginia's elegant hotel that boasts gardens, golf, and peaceful trails. Originally built as a private Italianate villa in 1912, Keswick Hall later became a country club before it was transformed into a luxury resort in the 1990s. Under new ownership, the property was reopened in 2021 after an extensive renovation. Even if you're not staying at the resort, Keswick Hall's excellent Marigold by Jean Georges restaurant and pampering Spa at Keswick Hall is open to the public. Beyond the resort, a multitude of activities beckon, like wine tasting at nearby vineyards, horseback riding, or exploring other iconic estates where presidents once lived.

Keswick, Virginia, is a 30-minute drive from Charlottesville-Albermarle Airport, which receives nonstop flights from New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C. The best time to visit Keswick is in the spring and fall for mild temperatures, as summers can be hot and humid and winters cold and snowy.