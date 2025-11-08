California's Coziest Destinations For Remote Work With Amenities, Scenic Views, And Charm

Mendocino is a town in northern California right on the coast, offering gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, world-class wine, affordability, and small town charm. One Reddit user on a digital nomad forum said, "It is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been ... Stunning beaches, lots of funky small businesses and good restaurants, small town vibe and in my experience very friendly to visitors."

This beach town with ancient redwoods and cottages is great for remote workers because of its relative lower cost of living compared to other places in California. Its cost of living is 20% lower than the average in California, when taking into account the costs of housing, food, childcare, transportation, taxes, and other factors. It's located right off the Pacific Coast Highway — one of the most beautiful drives in the country — making it easy to travel along the West Coast. The area is also known for its proximity to California's northern wine country. There are wine tours available that can take you to multiple wineries, or you can visit one on your own. You can also get outdoors and hike at a nearby state park or enjoy the Pacific Ocean by swimming, kayaking, boating, and exploring the coast's natural sea caves.

The town of Mendocino is known for its seaside charm, and is filled with plenty of places to work in town. There are coffee shops that allow laptops, such as The Waiting Room, Black Oak Coffee Roasters, and Mendocino Cafe. There is also the Mendocino Community Library. Though there are no workspaces in Mendocino, neighboring town Fort Bragg has one called The Red House, just an 18-minute drive north.