California's Coziest Destinations For Remote Work With Amenities, Scenic Views, And Charm
The rise of remote work has drastically changed people's priorities and granted them the freedom to work from wherever they want. No longer tethered to office buildings in certain cities, today's digital nomads and remote workers are flocking to places where the cost of living is bearable, that are comfortable and cozy, and, of course, that have all the amenities needed to do their job. California, with its remarkable diversity of landscapes and communities, offers every type of remote worker exactly what they need. Beyond the obvious tech hubs and global cities lie hidden gems that combine cozy charm with practical amenities.
Remote workers who want to sip their morning coffee overlooking the Pacific Ocean or complete a quick ski run between meetings can look to California for wonderful work-life balance, a growing remote community, and amenities to help them stay their most productive. With data from the United States Census Bureau suggesting that over 20% of workers now work from home full-time, plenty of cities in California are beginning to cater to remote workers, whether they're creating dedicated co-working spaces or providing fast WiFi at local coffee shops.
South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe is a lakeside paradise with secret trails, sun-warmed rocks, and bluebird skies. As the largest town on Lake Tahoe on the California and Nevada border, it is filled with plenty of activities during all seasons, co-working spaces and coffee shops, and housing and amenities for remote workers. Its beautiful natural landscape, activities, and community of other remote workers and digital nomads make it an attractive place to work from.
South Lake Tahoe has plenty of spaces to work from, depending on your needs and vibe. Cuppa Tahoe is a cozy coffee shop and bookstore with a dedicated shared co-working space in the back of the shop that includes a conference room. The Forest is a dedicated co-working space that offers desks in a shared space as well as private offices and meeting rooms. It offers amenities such as printing and faxing, refreshments (coffee, tea, and water) and WiFi. Cowork Tahoe offers $35 day passes and includes amenities like a kitchen, refreshments, a shower, conference rooms, phone booths, and even private offices for rent.
In the summer, remote workers can fill their days with hiking, fishing, mountain biking, relaxing on a beach, or having fun on the lake by paddleboarding, boating, parasailing, or jet skiing. And in the winter, the fun doesn't stop. Of course, Lake Tahoe is famous for its ski resorts, but you can also go tubing and sledding, explore one of the winter markets, ice skate at a skating rink, or attend holiday events.
Mendocino
Mendocino is a town in northern California right on the coast, offering gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, world-class wine, affordability, and small town charm. One Reddit user on a digital nomad forum said, "It is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been ... Stunning beaches, lots of funky small businesses and good restaurants, small town vibe and in my experience very friendly to visitors."
This beach town with ancient redwoods and cottages is great for remote workers because of its relative lower cost of living compared to other places in California. Its cost of living is 20% lower than the average in California, when taking into account the costs of housing, food, childcare, transportation, taxes, and other factors. It's located right off the Pacific Coast Highway — one of the most beautiful drives in the country — making it easy to travel along the West Coast. The area is also known for its proximity to California's northern wine country. There are wine tours available that can take you to multiple wineries, or you can visit one on your own. You can also get outdoors and hike at a nearby state park or enjoy the Pacific Ocean by swimming, kayaking, boating, and exploring the coast's natural sea caves.
The town of Mendocino is known for its seaside charm, and is filled with plenty of places to work in town. There are coffee shops that allow laptops, such as The Waiting Room, Black Oak Coffee Roasters, and Mendocino Cafe. There is also the Mendocino Community Library. Though there are no workspaces in Mendocino, neighboring town Fort Bragg has one called The Red House, just an 18-minute drive north.
Sacramento
Sacramento, California's state capital, is a fantastic place to work remotely, due to its temperate weather, walkability, coworking spaces and cafes, and central Carlifornia location. It's packed with plenty of things to do, amenities, museums, parks, and more, making it an exciting place to be based. It also has a lower cost of living that's 14% lower than the state average, making it a relatively affordable choice when compared to the rest of California.
The city has plenty of places to work from, including several co-working spaces and coffee shops. Reddit users recommend Outlet Coworking and Bloom Workspaces. They both offer day passes, month-to-month memberships, and private offices. For a more unique, creative space, Made Studio offers a space that has printers, heat presses, Cricuts, sewing machines, and more. It offers day passes and memberships to use these amenities, but also has a co-working space that is free on Mondays and just $10 from Tuesday to Friday. In terms of coffee shops, remote workers on Reddit recommend Cora Coffee, Tupi Coffee, or one of Sacramento's public libraries scattered throughout the city.
After working, Sacramento has a ton of things to do, from museums and parks to live music and events. The Crocker Art Museum features art from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the U.S., and is home to one of the largest ceramics collections in the States. The California State Railroad Museum is the top rated thing to do in Sacramento on Tripadvisor, giving you the chance to learn about how important the railroad was to California's history. There are plenty of outdoor spaces in and around Sacramento as well, a lively historical district called Old Sacramento, and a bevy of restaurants with world-class wine.
Truckee-Grass Valley
Truckee-Grass Valley offers remote workers a combination of natural beauty, modern amenities, and adventure. Located just outside of Sacramento, Truckee-Grass Valley was ranked one of the best places for remote work in a 2022 Sysaid study (via Small Business Exchange), and CNBC ranked it number one on its list of small cities that are becoming top work-from-home destinations. The area has plenty of things to do, coffee shops and co-working spaces, great restaurants, and a growing community of remote workers.
Truckee co-working spaces include Lift Workspace, The Hub, and Alpine Meadows Mill, each with day passes and membership options for desks, shared spaces, and private offices. There are also several coffee shops in the area with WiFi, including Wild Cherries Coffee House, Mountain Brew Coffee, Dark Horse Coffee and Coffeebar. The fantastic part about the Truckee-Grass Valley is that you'd be located just over an hour from Sacramento or two and a half hours from San Francisco, making it easy to access bigger cities in case business calls you there.
The Truckee-Grass Valley offers plenty to do for off-work hours. Its proximity to Lake Tahoe makes it appealing all year around, for lake days in the summer and skiing in the winter. There are also plenty of adventurous options to fill your days, from swimming to rafting to rock climbing to mountain biking. Truckee has more than 22 miles of paved pathways, dog and family-friendly beaches, and parks to enjoy. There are also several art galleries, museums, and shops in town to explore.
Fresno
Nestled in the San Joaquin Valley in central California, Fresno offers affordability, accessibility, and variety for remote workers who want to take advantage of its convenient location and stunning outdoor views and activities. In fact, it was named a top five city for digital nomads in 2022 in a hospitality poll by Airbnb.
Fresno has several places to work, from local coffee shops to libraries. Remote workers on Reddit have reported that, though there aren't that many actual co-working spaces, just offices for rent, working from coffee shops is a great option. Many residents also have homes with dedicated workspaces due to Fresno's affordability compared to other California cities. Check out Kuppa Joy's multiple locations, Cafe Van Ness, and Frida Cafe to work when you need a change of scenery.
Fresno is located near some of California's most famous natural landmarks, making it an appealing place for someone looking to explore the state. It's California's gateway to Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, and Pinnacles National Park. The city also has cultural attractions, including the Forestiere Underground Gardens, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the Meux Home Museum, and lively and historic neighborhoods like the Tower District.
La Jolla
La Jolla is a stunning seaside neighborhood just north of San Diego, with ocean views for miles, outdoor activities to fill your days, and plenty of coworking spaces, libraries, and cafes to keep you productive. It is expensive, but if your income can support the expense, it's a wonderful place to work remotely.
La Jolla has plenty of co-working spaces, including Bodhe, a WeWork location, Hera Hub, and Regus. All include different amenities, like community events, desks, shared spaces, conference rooms, and private offices for rent. There are also several public libraries in La Jolla and coffee shops for working, including Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Encanto Cafe, Pinpoint Cafe, Blue Whale, and Java Earth Coffee.
During your days off, there's plenty to do in La Jolla, especially if you love the ocean and soaking in the California sun. La Jolla Cove, the top-rated thing to do on Tripadvisor, features sea lions, tranquil views of the ocean, and activities such as snorkeling and kayaking. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve offers hikes with spectacular views of the Pacific and white-sand beaches. Birch Aquarium attracts more than 500,000 guests per year thanks to its world-class exhibits, and Windansea Beach is famous for its incredible surfing culture.
Carmel-by-the-Sea/Monterey
Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey are two neighboring towns, only a 10-minute drive away from each other, on the coast of central California. They are both full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques for remote workers. They are two hours south of San Francisco by car and five hours north of Los Angeles, providing easy access to bustling cities while still having a more secluded, peaceful feeling.
The two towns have plenty of co-working options available, from dedicated spaces to coffee shops and libraries. The Community Shared Space and The Pearl Works are both co-working spaces in the area, and Hello Desk lists day rental desks and offices. There's plenty of coffee shops for working, too, like Captain + Stroker, which travel blogger Amy Suto described as "... perfect for working remotely. Great tables, open-air sliding garage doors that let in so much light and a nice sea breeze, and fantastic food and coffee." There are also places such as Book Works, Tidal Coffee, Cafe Luna, and Carmel Valley Coffee Roasting Co.
One of the most popular things to do in the area is the Monterey Bay Aquarium, rated number one on Trip Advisor. It's home to more than 200 exhibits and 80,000 plants and animals. As a bonus, these towns are located along a famous route in California called the 17-Mile Drive, known for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. There are also a ton of ocean-side spots to enjoy the water, hiking, and the Monterey Museum of Art.
Bishop
Bishop is a small town in the mountains of California's east side, near the Nevada border. It's the perfect rural escape for the more introverted remote worker, or those looking for quiet, nature, and serenity. The population in the town of Bishop itself was just under 4,000 people in the 2020 census, but there are more than 14,500 people in the greater area. It's well-known because it was the setting for many western films starring John Wayne back in the day.
Bishop has a co-working space called Bishop Cowork, which has a daily pass for $25 or a monthly membership for $200 to $300. There are also coffee shops with reliable WiFi in town, like Black Sheep Coffee Roasters, Looney Bean, Pupfish Cafe, and Mt Whitney Coffee Roasters.
And though Bishop is small, it is packed for things to do, especially if you love the outdoors. Rock climbing is popular, as well as mountain biking, hiking, skiing, fishing, and more. It's located near John Muir and Ansel Adams areas, the White Mountains, and Lake Sabrina. The area is also known for the superbloom of wildflowers in between March and August, painting the landscape vibrant colors.
Palm Springs
Palm Springs is a great place to work from, especially if you want beautiful desert views, bright starry nights, and plenty of cultures and communities. The area has its own airport, making it convenient for you to travel if you need to. High-speed internet is widely available, and there is so much to do in the area, from hiking and sightseeing to events and stargazing. Downtown Palm Springs is also incredibly walkable in case you're there temporarily and want to save money on not having to rent a car.
There are plenty of aesthetic coffee shops in the area recommended by other remote workers on Reddit, such as Koffi, a local chain with multiple locations, The Social Cafe and Play Lounge, and Hot Lips Coffee Shop. Other local favorites with WiFi include Ernst Coffee, Cartel Roasting Co, and Cafe La Jefa. Palm Springs also has a co-working space called The Hive, with nitro coffee, yoga and meditation classes, printing services, and a kitchen. Flannery Exchange also offers desk spaces with meeting spaces, a kitchen area, and beverages. There are also several public libraries in Palm Springs, like the Palm Springs Public Library, the Welwood Murray Memorial Library, the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory, and the Cathedral City Branch Library.
Palm Springs and the surrounding area is filled with things to do. There's an endless amount of hikes in the area, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is a must-do for panoramic views of the Coachella Valley. With Joshua Tree National Park in your backyard, the opportunities are unlimited. You can rock climb, hike, stargaze, and camp in a landscape that looks like another planet. Downtown Palm Springs is also known for its fantastic shopping and has a vintage shopping row brimming with fab finds.
Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes is the perfect cozy town for remote workers searching for skiing, gorgeous mountain hikes, and other outdoor adventures. This mountain town is packed with adventure and amenities to help keep your work on track, like co-working spaces, ski lodges with high-speed internet, and plenty of cafes with WiFi. Because it's a ski town, there are plenty of seasonal rentals, along with libraries, a brewery, and more to make your stay here enjoyable.
Station 81 is a co-working space that offers private offices and cubicles with monthly, daily, or weekly rates. Remote workers on Reddit also recommend Mammoth Brewing Company, where one worker spent a few hours working and said it had great internet connection. Another recommended Black Velvet Coffee Roaster and Wine Bar. There are also other coffee shop options in the area, such as Looney Bean Coffee Roaster, Steller Brew & Natural Cafe, Shea Schat's Bakery, and Good Life Cafe.
Mammoth Lakes' appeal is its proximity to fantastic skiing at Mammoth Mountain, a positive that quite a few remote workers take full advantage of. Many work from the ski lodges and go for runs during their breaks, early in the morning, or right after they've wrapped up for the day, Reddit users report.
Sonoma
Sonoma, California is in the heart of California's wine country, and offers remote workers a combination of gorgeous vineyard landscapes, world-class dining, and small-town charm.
Sonoma is a fantastic base for remote workers because it is just an hour from San Francisco, and has plenty of places to get work done without loud city noises while still being conveniently close for weekend trips or work. In town, the Sonoma Valley Regional Library offers a quiet space with free WiFi for working. There are also Småstad Coffee Roasters, Cup of Love Coffee, Sunflower Caffé, and The Porch at MacArthur Place.
There is plenty to keep you busy during your time in Sonoma should you decide to relocate here for a bit. Sonoma is one of California's most peaceful destinations with scenic beauty and fewer crowds, and it is, of course, famous for its wine. There are endless options for winery tours and tasting experiences. You can also hike and bike through the jaw-dropping landscape at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and Jack London State Historic Park. You can even take a hot air balloon ride if you want to get a bird's eye view of the lush green fields. Sonoma Plaza, the central area of town, has plenty of things to check out, including shops, restaurants, wine tastings, and historic landmarks where you can learn about the region's history.
Methodology
To choose locations, I read people's experiences shared online, read articles about best places for remote work, and looked at factors such as affordability, amenities, places to work, and activities. These locations are in no particular order. I also tried to include different geographic parts of California to give a range of perspectives and environments, from coastal towns in the southern part of the state to mountainous locations up north.