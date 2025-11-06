Virginia's Town In The Heart Of The Bull Run Mountains Thrives Near DC With Local Charm
The Washington, D.C. metro area is full of charming small towns, like Cabin John, Maryland, a pretty suburb full of unique boutiques and eclectic events, or Fairfax Station, Virginia, an underrated destination with a beautiful park and urban amenities. And less than 40 miles from D.C., you'll find Haymarket, Virginia, an idyllic tiny town in the heart of the Bull Run Mountains.
With a population of just under 2,000 people, Haymarket offers peace and quiet for travelers who are looking for a haven away from the city. Thanks to its proximity to Interstate 66, it's a popular spot to settle down for commuters working in the D.C. area. It won't take you too long to discover why D.C. professionals flock to this undiscovered treasure.
Along with a quiet atmosphere and easy access to nature, Haymarket also offers historic architecture and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. Plus, the town's residents are known for their friendliness. So whether you're just stopping by or looking to stay long-term, you can look forward to Haymarket's cozy and convivial vibes.
Take to the mountains in Haymarket
The small town of Haymarket is surrounded by the towering Bull Run Mountains. It should come as no surprise, then, that those who stay in town will have easy access to nearby nature trails and forested walks. If you're looking for specific sites, Haymarket is about a 10-minute drive away from the Bull Run Mountain Nature Preserve located in the neighboring town of Broad Run, Virginia.
This 2,486-acre nature preserve offers seven miles of hiking trails that are open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Trail markers inform you about local history, including where to find local Civil War battlegrounds and other important 19th-century sites. One Google reviewer describes the preserve as "Such a beautiful and peaceful place," writing, "I come here to unwind and relax."
Within Haymarket itself, you'll find several smaller parks. The 230-acre Silver Lake Regional Park features a 23-acre lake as well as lush forests and rolling meadows. Paddling and fishing are welcome at the lake, and the park includes four miles of hiking and equestrian trails. There's also James S. Long Regional Park, a 230-acre park that boasts sports facilities, a family-friendly playground, and four miles of walking trails. The Town of Haymarket Park and Playground is a similar oasis that you won't have to travel too far to find. Plus, two golf courses – Bull Run Golf Club and Regency Golf Course – offer a different way to enjoy the outdoors.
Explore Haymarket's local charm
With a town history dating back to the 1700s, Haymarket features many historic buildings alongside modern businesses. You can visit sites such as Mount Atlas, a Georgian house constructed in 1795, and Bushy Park Historic Site, where you'll find a 1791 frame house that was later used as a Confederate hospital during the Civil War. Stop by the Haymarket Museum, located inside the historic Town Hall (built in 1883), to discover more information about the area's rich history.
Several modern businesses pay tribute to Haymarket's past, as well, such as The Winery at La Grange. Housed in a repurposed 18th-century mansion, this hidden gem in the mountain area is beloved by locals. "We live in northern Virginia where there are literally a hundred wineries to choose from. The Winery at LaGrange is our favorite," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. They conclude by urging visitors, "This is a must-stop if you are in the area." Similarly, the award-winning Trouvaille Brewing Company is found inside a building that was originally built as an elementary school in the 1930s and is imbued with vintage glamor.
Despite its small size, Haymarket is home to dozens of restaurants. Popular spots include the Mexican restaurant El Vaquero West, where reviewers recommend the enchiladas and crispy tacos, and Tony's New York Pizza, which one TripAdvisor reviewer raves is the "only authentic New York pizza I can find in Northern Virginia." Red House Tavern, located inside the Historic Haymarket Hilton Garden Inn, offers a different, luxury experience. "I've eaten at a zillion restaurants but this one may be the best ever," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. Spending more time in Virginia? Explore Manassas, Virginia's picturesque city with a giant farmers market and lively downtown.