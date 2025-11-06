Virginia's Town In The Heart Of The Bull Run Mountains Thrives Near DC With Local Charm

The Washington, D.C. metro area is full of charming small towns, like Cabin John, Maryland, a pretty suburb full of unique boutiques and eclectic events, or Fairfax Station, Virginia, an underrated destination with a beautiful park and urban amenities. And less than 40 miles from D.C., you'll find Haymarket, Virginia, an idyllic tiny town in the heart of the Bull Run Mountains.

With a population of just under 2,000 people, Haymarket offers peace and quiet for travelers who are looking for a haven away from the city. Thanks to its proximity to Interstate 66, it's a popular spot to settle down for commuters working in the D.C. area. It won't take you too long to discover why D.C. professionals flock to this undiscovered treasure.

Along with a quiet atmosphere and easy access to nature, Haymarket also offers historic architecture and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. Plus, the town's residents are known for their friendliness. So whether you're just stopping by or looking to stay long-term, you can look forward to Haymarket's cozy and convivial vibes.