Michigan's McLain State Park Is An Underrated Camping Haven Near America's Cleanest Lake

Michigan residents are lucky to have access to four of the five Great Lakes, with some of the best beaches that deliver stunning sand dunes, lighthouses, and waterfront fun. But it's always Lake Superior that intrigues everyone, and for good reason. This gem possesses the roar of an ocean, with a graveyard of ships resting at its bottom. Not all is grim with Superior, as it is the cleanest freshwater lake in America, with a zero-pollution status, according to Lake.com. And what better way to revel in nature's pristine glory than planning a camping trip on its shores, specifically at F.J. McLain State Park?

Stretching for 443 acres, McLain State Park is a haven for all sorts of outdoor recreation. Whether you like to pitch a tent, put on hiking boots, don your swimsuit, or simply host picnics, this destination offers all that and more on Lake Superior's shores. The landscape spans ridges, forested areas, and sandy or rocky beaches, along with expansive views of the Keweenaw Waterway Lighthouse. While summertime is the peak season for beachside activities, wintertime brings snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities. During the colder months, a frosty blanket of snow and ice covers the rugged coast, making Lake Superior appear all the more hypnotizing. No matter when you visit, always remember that the waters here have strong, unpredictable currents.

McLain State Park is located in Hancock, an under-the-radar town in Michigan that'll have you thinking you're in Europe. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Houghton County Memorial Airport, situated 15 minutes from the park. The drive from Marquette, the largest city in the Upper Peninsula, takes two hours. Those coming from Bergland, a charming mountainous community with relaxed vibes, will be on the road for 1.5 hours.