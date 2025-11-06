Michigan's McLain State Park Is An Underrated Camping Haven Near America's Cleanest Lake
Michigan residents are lucky to have access to four of the five Great Lakes, with some of the best beaches that deliver stunning sand dunes, lighthouses, and waterfront fun. But it's always Lake Superior that intrigues everyone, and for good reason. This gem possesses the roar of an ocean, with a graveyard of ships resting at its bottom. Not all is grim with Superior, as it is the cleanest freshwater lake in America, with a zero-pollution status, according to Lake.com. And what better way to revel in nature's pristine glory than planning a camping trip on its shores, specifically at F.J. McLain State Park?
Stretching for 443 acres, McLain State Park is a haven for all sorts of outdoor recreation. Whether you like to pitch a tent, put on hiking boots, don your swimsuit, or simply host picnics, this destination offers all that and more on Lake Superior's shores. The landscape spans ridges, forested areas, and sandy or rocky beaches, along with expansive views of the Keweenaw Waterway Lighthouse. While summertime is the peak season for beachside activities, wintertime brings snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities. During the colder months, a frosty blanket of snow and ice covers the rugged coast, making Lake Superior appear all the more hypnotizing. No matter when you visit, always remember that the waters here have strong, unpredictable currents.
McLain State Park is located in Hancock, an under-the-radar town in Michigan that'll have you thinking you're in Europe. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Houghton County Memorial Airport, situated 15 minutes from the park. The drive from Marquette, the largest city in the Upper Peninsula, takes two hours. Those coming from Bergland, a charming mountainous community with relaxed vibes, will be on the road for 1.5 hours.
Camp under the stars at McLain State Park
McLain State Park accommodates all kinds of campers; you can set up your tent, pull up in your RV, or rent one of the cabins. The campground has a total of 117 sites, the majority of which are lakeside spots — 35 sites are relatively roomier, located in a different section. Each is supplied with 30- or 50-amp hookups, with full use of facilities like toilets, showers, water, a sanitation station, and a playground. There are pull-through and ADA-accessible sites, too, and campers can purchase whatever they need from the camp store.
You can also camp in comfort by booking one of the six small cabins available at the park. Holding up to four guests, the mini cabins have a full- or twin-size bed and a camping cot, but you need to bring your own linens. Each cabin features a microwave, mini fridge, double hot plate, table, and two chairs — any other kitchenware is up to you. Outside, you can grill burgers and indulge in them either on the deck or at a picnic table. At night, you'll be making s'mores by the fire pit. Although the cabins don't have running water, you can always collect some from the fill station.
If you want to upgrade from a small cabin to a small house, the park has a mini lakefront property for four people. Like the cabins, there's no water here, but it comes with a mini fridge, microwave, air conditioning, heater, and full or queen-size beds. Larger groups of eight people can reserve the camper cabin that has similar conveniences. There are additional amenities like a gas fireplace, a four-burner cooker, a coffee table, a clothesline, and a patio. Unfortunately, the cabins have a strict no-pet policy — your canine friend can only join you in the campground.
Splash around the Lake Superior shoreline
McLain State Park allows you to enjoy 2 miles of Lake Superior's waterfront, perfect for swimming, fishing, beachcombing, and windsurfing. You can take advantage of the sandy beach or lounge by the rocky areas. The beach is equipped with concession stands, changing rooms, toilets, and a picnic shelter, so you can easily spend a whole day here. There's a window between January and March when Lake Superior isn't frozen but experiences massive waves — granted, the water is cold, but pro surfers won't be able to resist the high tides. Otherwise, you can play it safe by paddling on the Portage Canal, which spills into the lake.
Anglers, on the other hand, can reel in species like trout, smallmouth bass, and northern pike; sturgeon and yellow perch are common catches, too. While you're drying off, there are several picnic areas with tables and grills near the beach that operate on a first-come, first-served basis. For large gatherings, you can book one of the two picnic shelters that are furnished with tables, grills, and toilets.
You can't go without hiking; follow the McLain State Park West Loop for a 2-mile leisurely stroll among the woods. This is a popular snowshoeing path during the colder months, but don't expect a lot of Lake Superior vistas here. For the latter, take the 2.6-mile, out-and-back Bear Lake Trail. Make sure to bring your binoculars, since this is a birdwatching hotspot — be on the lookout for pileated woodpeckers, belted kingfishers, hermit thrushes, brown creepers, and ravens. Once you've taken a sunset picture of the Keweenaw Waterway Lighthouse, you've officially completed your McLain State Park getaway. Since Michigan's U.P. boasts lots of natural wonders, drive along the Black River Scenic Byway to see waterfalls, verdant forests, and more Lake Superior views.