The Disturbing Reason Even Philadelphia Locals Avoid This Northern Neighborhood

First-time visitors to Philadelphia tend to flock to Old City, nicknamed "America's most historic square mile." Locals head to upscale neighborhoods like Rittenhouse Square for dining, shopping, and strolling around the weekend farmer's market. But there are some areas that both groups simply prefer to avoid. Nicetown-Tioga in north Philadelphia, widely considered one of the city's most dangerous sections, is one of them, largely due to the prevalence of violent crime in the area.

Don't let the name fool you: Nicetown isn't particularly pleasant. "Nicetown" derives from the name of a Mennonite Dutch immigrant, Hans te Neues, who bought local land in 1699, while "Tioga" may come from an Indigenous word referring to the nearby Schuylkill River. It's worth noting that most locals refer to the neighborhood simply as Nicetown. Initially a rural area on the city's outskirts, Nicetown eventually became a busy immigrant neighborhood and the headquarters of Philadelphia's largest steelworks, Midvale Steel Corporation.

The 1961 construction of the Roosevelt Expressway, a highway that cut right through the area, was a game-changer. In the process, hundreds of homes were demolished, locals were displaced, and the neighborhood lost somewhere around 5,000 residents. Then, roughly a century after its founding, Midvale Steel folded in the 1970s. Partly due to job loss and other factors — like the fact that the federal government deemed it "residentially hazardous" and decided not to insure mortgage loans in the area — a prolonged period of economic hardship followed.