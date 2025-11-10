The 'Apple Of The Desert' Blends California Desert Trails, Hot Springs, And Historic Roadside Sites
With so many visitors flocking to California's coastal destinations, the High Desert remains an often overlooked travel area in the Golden State. Situated a little over an hour from Los Angeles, this region is home to Lancaster, an underrated city with captivating flower fields, and Barstow, a Route 66 pitstop town with hidden gems all around. Just 34 miles from Barstow sits the city of Apple Valley, known for its mix of desert trails, hot springs, and historic roadside attractions.
Unofficially nicknamed the "Apple of the Desert," this town is said to have gotten its moniker due to the many apple orchards that existed nearby in the 1920s. Apple Valley attracted Hollywood celebrities such as Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, who made their home in town, and others who desired a Western culture away from Los Angeles.
Apple Valley's altitude of nearly 3,000 feet provides for an arid, desert climate, featuring hot, dry summers and colder winter air, making spring and fall ideal times to visit. To get here, fly into Ontario International Airport, which is approximately 51 miles away, and since having a car is the ideal way to get around, it's best to rent one upon arrival. You can also arrive via train on Amtrak's Southwest Chief route (between Los Angeles and Chicago), which stops in nearby Victorville, followed by a 15 minute taxi or rideshare to Apple Valley. It's about a two hour drive from Los Angeles on Interstate 15.
Explore Apple Valley history at museums and roadside sites
Apple Valley's history remains alive through several historical attractions, old movie sets, and at the Apple Valley Legacy Museum. The museum, which is free to the public, resides within the historic Apple Valley Inn's Cottage #153. Be sure to stop by the iconic Hilltop House, once a prominent home designed by the founding fathers of Apple Valley, and now serving as a public observation deck. Other historic house sites include the 1940s Pink House at 13733 Navajo Road, and the Adobe House at 14546 Riverside Drive, built in 1958 which sits on six acres. Other can't-miss attractions include The El Pueblo Shops building and the Terri Lee Doll Factory, which has housed a toy making business and a library.
In a nod to movie lore, head to the Spirit River Center at 16020 Apple Valley Rd to view the 24 foot high statue of Trigger, the horse made famous by Roy Rogers in his Hollywood career. The Old Rock Bath House, set amongst rocks also off Cahuila Road, is ideal for four wheeled vehicles. Head to Deadman's Point, at the junction of Highway 18 and Bear Valley Road, a former filming site for the movie "Tarantula," which took its name — according to legend — after a dead man was found in the 1800s.
Hitting desert trails, soaking in a hot spring, and where to stay in Apple Valley
Take in the beauty of Apple Valley's surroundings by hitting one of its desert trails, including Bell Mountain's 1.5 mile loop that boasts stellar views after you ascend 757 feet in elevation gain (use caution for slippery sections). Horsemen's Center Park is an 80 acre park set amongst rock formations, with its North Loop 1.7 mile trail noted as easy and dog friendly, where primitive camping is available. For a challenge, the 3.6 mile Fairview Mountain Loop is a steep climb over 1,181 foot elevation gain to its summit, while its moderate counterpart, the 1.3 mile Fairview Rock Climbing Loop, treks through this popular area for rock climbing.
The healing waters at Deep Creek Hot Springs await those who can traverse either of two hard routes into the two mile canyon of the San Bernardino National Forest where it sits. One route is two miles long on a steep mountain from Bowden Ranch, while the other is a six mile journey through an area called the Bradford Ridge Path, both along the Pacific Crest Trail. Once there, you'll find a series of six natural pools fed by three springs, and a small waterfall.
You can book overnight accommodations at the Apple Valley Hotel and Lodge, which offers 31 rooms, or The Hilltop Tavern and Inn, perched high on 60 acres, featuring pet-friendly double and single rooms and mountain views, along with brand motel chains. If you're headed north along U.S. Highway 395 (considered one of the most breathtaking road trips along the West Coast), stop at the Randsburg General Store, a hidden gem which serves old-fashioned phosphate sodas. You'll find it about 75 miles north of Apple Valley.