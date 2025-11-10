The 'Apple Of The Desert' Blends California Desert Trails, Hot Springs, And Historic Roadside Sites

With so many visitors flocking to California's coastal destinations, the High Desert remains an often overlooked travel area in the Golden State. Situated a little over an hour from Los Angeles, this region is home to Lancaster, an underrated city with captivating flower fields, and Barstow, a Route 66 pitstop town with hidden gems all around. Just 34 miles from Barstow sits the city of Apple Valley, known for its mix of desert trails, hot springs, and historic roadside attractions.

Unofficially nicknamed the "Apple of the Desert," this town is said to have gotten its moniker due to the many apple orchards that existed nearby in the 1920s. Apple Valley attracted Hollywood celebrities such as Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, who made their home in town, and others who desired a Western culture away from Los Angeles.

Apple Valley's altitude of nearly 3,000 feet provides for an arid, desert climate, featuring hot, dry summers and colder winter air, making spring and fall ideal times to visit. To get here, fly into Ontario International Airport, which is approximately 51 miles away, and since having a car is the ideal way to get around, it's best to rent one upon arrival. You can also arrive via train on Amtrak's Southwest Chief route (between Los Angeles and Chicago), which stops in nearby Victorville, followed by a 15 minute taxi or rideshare to Apple Valley. It's about a two hour drive from Los Angeles on Interstate 15.