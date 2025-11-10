Utah's Best Suburb Is A Perfect Wasatch Mountain City With Breathtaking Views And Canyon Access
The word is out about booming Utah, ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the overall best state in the country. Millions visit the Beehive State annually to soak in gorgeous views at the "Mighty 5" national parks or ski through the "Greatest Snow on Earth." However, nearly 20,000 Utahns in the state's best suburb have both in their backyard, in addition to a growing economy, low crime, and a nurturing family-friendly environment. Highland is just a stone's throw from adventures, whether you're exploring some of Utah's most beautiful caves, fishing, or exploring the world of dinosaurs.
Sandwiched between Salt Lake City and Provo, Highland started as a collection of homesteads on the edge of the picturesque American Fork Canyon. In the last two decades, Utah's booming tech scene on "Silicon Slopes" has transformed Highland into one of Utah's top-rated cities due to short commutes, high salaries, and a relaxed outdoor lifestyle. The city has a median household income of over $178,000, along with 25 parks and 18 miles of trails running through it. It all doesn't come cheap, though; in July 2025, the median home price was nearing one million dollars.
If you're visiting Highland from out of state, you'll only have to drive about 30 minutes, depending on traffic. Easy-to-navigate Salt Lake City International Airport may be the obvious choice, though don't forget to check flights into nearby Provo Airport (PVU) as well. Provo not only has non-stop flights across the country, but you also won't have a long walk or additional stress from fighting traffic on I-15.
Exploring Utah's best suburb
As you drive along the well-manicured streets nestled in the Wasatch Mountains, you'll likely note that Highland's high quality of life shines through the city's parks. At the center of Highland's outdoor lifestyle, you'll find Highland Glen Park. For an afternoon of family fun, take a quick walk on the park's paved and accessible loop trail, where you'll pass a small rapid in the American Fork River, then head over to the pond and watch the ducks. Swimming is allowed, and local kids will hop in the water for a dip, even if the water isn't crystal clear and clean. The park is also a trailhead for the longer 18-mile Murdock Canal Trail, running down to Orem, an underrated city for outdoor escapades. The gentle trail was built over Utah County's former irrigation system and is fully paved. It also has bathrooms and water stations every few miles.
While visiting Highland, you'll have plenty of places to fuel up. In addition to ubiquitous fast-food and casual dining are a few local gems you'd likely not expect to find in the Utah suburbs. Pique Thai, owned by a family from Thailand, serves up tasty Thai favorites, delicious curries, and spring rolls. Visitors have overall praised the restaurant's dine-in experience, though there are several complaints about takeout orders. Another popular go-to spot is Little India, a local Indian restaurant chain serving Highland, American Fork, and Heber City. Visitors on Google Maps praise the restaurant's service, design, and, of course, the food. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available. Highland does not have any hotels; however, there are several a short drive away near I-15 in Lehi.
American Fork Canyon, Utah's local secret
While America's most unique national park, Bryce Canyon, deservedly basks in the spotlight, American Fork Canyon to the east of Highland is well worth an afternoon drive, hike, or climb to soak up incredible views of the Wasatch Front and the Utah Valley. Just outside of Highland is one of Utah's top under-the-radar outdoor attractions, Timpanogos Cave National Monument.
To explore this national monument, you'll start off climbing up nearly 1,100 feet along a 1.5-mile trail before being led by a ranger on a tour through three caves, and have the option to tour the caves as explorers did 100 years ago, with only a provided lantern. The National Park Service highly recommends that you book tickets in advance, as tours are limited, and reminds you to arrive at the visitors center for check-in a few minutes before the time on your ticket. Moreover, recent hikers on AllTrails as well as the National Park Service recommend bringing plenty of water as well as additional layers, as the caves will be chilly. If you start to get winded while climbing, grab a seat on one of the benches and take in the beautiful views. If you still have energy, grab your fly rod and head down to the American Fork River. This section at the National Monument is stocked with trout.
Fall is a great time to hike or drive further up American Fork Canyon. If you're going past Timpanogos Cave, the Canyon Nature Trail, and the Swinging Bridge Picnic Area, you'll have to pay $10 unless you have a valid National Park Pass or this new annual recreation pass for 4th graders and their families. Note that the road is normally closed from November until May or June, depending on snow.