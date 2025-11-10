Utah's Best Suburb Is A Perfect Wasatch Mountain City With Breathtaking Views And Canyon Access

The word is out about booming Utah, ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the overall best state in the country. Millions visit the Beehive State annually to soak in gorgeous views at the "Mighty 5" national parks or ski through the "Greatest Snow on Earth." However, nearly 20,000 Utahns in the state's best suburb have both in their backyard, in addition to a growing economy, low crime, and a nurturing family-friendly environment. Highland is just a stone's throw from adventures, whether you're exploring some of Utah's most beautiful caves, fishing, or exploring the world of dinosaurs.

Sandwiched between Salt Lake City and Provo, Highland started as a collection of homesteads on the edge of the picturesque American Fork Canyon. In the last two decades, Utah's booming tech scene on "Silicon Slopes" has transformed Highland into one of Utah's top-rated cities due to short commutes, high salaries, and a relaxed outdoor lifestyle. The city has a median household income of over $178,000, along with 25 parks and 18 miles of trails running through it. It all doesn't come cheap, though; in July 2025, the median home price was nearing one million dollars.

If you're visiting Highland from out of state, you'll only have to drive about 30 minutes, depending on traffic. Easy-to-navigate Salt Lake City International Airport may be the obvious choice, though don't forget to check flights into nearby Provo Airport (PVU) as well. Provo not only has non-stop flights across the country, but you also won't have a long walk or additional stress from fighting traffic on I-15.