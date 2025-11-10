Upstate New York's Most Scenic Destination Is A Dog-Friendly Getaway Of Lakes, Hikes, And Wine
Famous for its scenic waterfalls, charming small towns filled with shops and cafes, and world-class wineries that dot the rolling hills and lakeshores, the Finger Lakes region is a peaceful upstate New York destination that offers delightful experiences for you and your canine companion.
The Finger Lakes region has everything your dog needs for a perfect vacation and everything you need for an unforgettable lakeside retreat. Located just a few hours from major cities like New York City and within driving distance of Buffalo and Rochester, the Finger Lakes are a popular getaway for nature lovers, wine enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers. This secluded region has countless trails, parks, and outdoor spaces like the idyllic Sampson State Park bordering Seneca Lake, where dogs are allowed to swim, enjoy the waterfront, and trot along the trails with their owners. The park's 3.3-mile Lakeshore Trail welcomes leashed dogs, traces the shore of Seneca Lake, and has several benches along the route so you can sit and enjoy lake views.
Other popular dog-friendly hiking trails in the Finger Lakes include the 8-mile Abbott Loop in Danby State Forest, with incredible views of the Cayuga Inlet Valley, and the trail systems at Wesley Hill Preserve in Naples. The trails wind through forests, past a pond, and offer views of the rolling hills around Honeoye Lake. With plenty of pet-friendly activities and scenic spots to explore together, upstate New York's scenic Finger Lakes region is your ideal destination for a tail-wagging getaway.
Dog-friendly wineries in Upstate New York's lakeside paradise
Many wineries in the Finger Lakes region welcome well-behaved, leashed dogs and allow you to sip, swirl, and explore with your pup. The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is a helpful collection of wineries in the region if you want suggestions, offering a flavorful journey through New York's wine country. The wine trail even hosts a dog-friendly tasting event called Gone To The Dogs, where pups and their owners can visit 14 participating wineries for a tasting, some dog biscuits, and a doggy bandana!
When it comes to dog-friendly hospitality, check out Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards on Seneca Lake, famous for its wines and its laid-back, pet-friendly outdoor area. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to join their owners at the picnic tables or Adirondack chairs or around the fire pit. Hazlitt 1852's second location, the Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars in Naples, a small Finger Lakes town filled with historic charm, is also dog-friendly.
Located in the town of Ovid between Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake, the dog-friendly and award-winning Thirsty Owl Wine Company is another waterside winery with gorgeous views. It allows well-behaved, leashed dogs in its tasting room and the wine tasting area of the patio, and dogs are welcome at outdoor picnic tables in the bistro. Just down the road from Dundee, New York, the Fulkerson Winery offers both wine tasting and seasonal pick-your-own produce experiences, with plenty of space on the property for your dog to roam. If you're looking for breweries rather than wineries, go with your dog to Two Goats Brewing in Burdett or Lucky Hare Brewing Company in Hector. Steuben Brewing Company and Keuka Brewing Company in Hammondsport both welcome dogs as well and are worth visiting, especially in the fall — Hammondsport is a great spot for incredible fall foliage views.
Hotels that welcome furry friends and make the Finger Lakes feel like home
Comfortable, pet-friendly accommodations allow you to experience it all with your furry friend. If you're looking for America's best dog-friendly hotels, one good option is the Finger Lakes' Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn & Suites in the town of Penn Yan. Guests receive a complimentary gift bag filled with dog treats, wipes, and tennis balls upon check-in with their pup, as well as access to pool, hot tub, and gym facilities on top of a complimentary breakfast. Dog lovers can also enjoy the Greyhaven Motel in Ithaca, which offers pet-friendly rooms and a fenced-in yard for dogs to roam and play.
For RV or tent camping with pups in the Finger Lakes Region, Sampson State Park alongside Seneca Lake in the town of Romulus has over 300 pet-friendly campsites at its lakeside campground, along with swimming beaches for people, water access for pets, and hiking trails for everyone to enjoy. Smith Memorial State Park in Hector is also located on Seneca Lake and offers pet-friendly campsites for both tents and small RVs. Whether you prefer wine-centered strolls, lakeside views, camping under the stars, or cozy hotel nights, you'll find dog-friendly accommodations and activities across this scenic region that will make both you and your pup feel welcome in the Finger Lakes.