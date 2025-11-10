Upstate New York's Most Scenic Destination Is A Dog-Friendly Getaway Of Lakes, Hikes, And Wine

Famous for its scenic waterfalls, charming small towns filled with shops and cafes, and world-class wineries that dot the rolling hills and lakeshores, the Finger Lakes region is a peaceful upstate New York destination that offers delightful experiences for you and your canine companion.

The Finger Lakes region has everything your dog needs for a perfect vacation and everything you need for an unforgettable lakeside retreat. Located just a few hours from major cities like New York City and within driving distance of Buffalo and Rochester, the Finger Lakes are a popular getaway for nature lovers, wine enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers. This secluded region has countless trails, parks, and outdoor spaces like the idyllic Sampson State Park bordering Seneca Lake, where dogs are allowed to swim, enjoy the waterfront, and trot along the trails with their owners. The park's 3.3-mile Lakeshore Trail welcomes leashed dogs, traces the shore of Seneca Lake, and has several benches along the route so you can sit and enjoy lake views.

Other popular dog-friendly hiking trails in the Finger Lakes include the 8-mile Abbott Loop in Danby State Forest, with incredible views of the Cayuga Inlet Valley, and the trail systems at Wesley Hill Preserve in Naples. The trails wind through forests, past a pond, and offer views of the rolling hills around Honeoye Lake. With plenty of pet-friendly activities and scenic spots to explore together, upstate New York's scenic Finger Lakes region is your ideal destination for a tail-wagging getaway.