A Rustic Virginia Town With Craft Beer And A Beach Perfect For Finding Shark Teeth Sits Just North Of Richmond

Montross is a small town with fewer than 500 residents, yet it makes a good base for exploring Westmoreland County. For a primer on the area's rich history, stop by the Westmoreland County Museum and Library. The area was home to three of the nation's presidents: George Washington, James Monroe, and James Madison. The museum prides itself on preserving the history, not only of its famous residents, but also the stories of those who may be overlooked, like Cathay Williams, who was the first African American woman to enlist in the U.S. Army.

From there, it's a short drive to the main attractions in Montross: Westmoreland State Park and the nearby Stratford Hall Historic Preserve. The Big Meadow Trail is the most popular in the State Park. It's an easy trail that brings visitors straight to Fossil Beach. In prehistoric times, the Chesapeake Bay area was submerged under water, where sharks roamed, including the giant Megalodon. If you want to hunt for shark teeth and other fossils, time your visit for low tide and make sure to bring a sieve or colander to sift through the sand. Another excellent way to explore the park is by kayak, available for rent from the visitors center, especially along the gorgeous Horsehead Cliffs.

The Stratford Hall Historic Preserve is right next to the park. This stately home and plantation was the birthplace of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Today, visitors can tour the estate at their own pace with an audio guide to learn about the Lee family's participation in the Revolutionary War effort as well as the enslaved community they depended upon. The property also has several nature trails, some of which lead to the beach and a working grist mill.