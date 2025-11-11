Yosemite Area's Best-Kept Secret From Tourists Is This First-Come, First-Serve RV Campground

Yosemite National Park is one of those national parks that tops many visitors' wish lists, known for scenic vistas, Half Dome, and 800 miles of hiking trails. In addition to the well-known attractions, lesser-known places that keep visitors coming back include Hetch Hetchy, known as "Yosemite's Secret Valley," with granite domes, waterfalls, and scenic vistas. Beyond the park itself, there are plenty of attractions and hidden destinations in the greater Yosemite region. You'll find one of these in June Lake, the under-the-radar majestic lakefront mountain town best known as the "Switzerland of California." The first-come, first-served Aerie Crag Picnic Area and Campground is one of the area's best-kept secrets for RV travelers.

The Aerie Crag Picnic Area and Campground lies along the greater June Lake Loop, a 14-mile stretch on California State Route (Highway 158) near Mammoth Lakes, just off U.S. Route 395. It sits on the shores of Rush Creek in the heart of the Inyo National Forest, at an elevation of 7,200 feet, with the scenic 10,909-foot-high Carson Peak as its backdrop. More specifically, it's located between Grant and Silver Lake and features picnic tables and restrooms, available to anyone venturing around the loop. By definition, an "aerie" is an elevated location or a bird's mountaintop nest, and a "crag" is a steep, rugged rock, which is a fitting name when combined to describe this spot.

Operating primarily as a day-use area most of the year, it serves as a campground during the busy summer months, aiding with overflow from the more crowded campgrounds in the Yosemite area, particularly its neighbor, Silver Lake Campground. Its campground use is great for those waiting for a spot to open in a more established campground frequented by tourists.