Between Richmond And Norfolk Is Virginia's Charming Community With Horse Riding, Alpacas, And Golf

Next time you're taking the I-64 through Virginia between Norfolk and Richmond and need a nice spot to stop and stretch your legs, follow road signs for Toano, a small unincorporated community just to the west of the highway and right beside Little Creek reservoir. Here you'll find quiet roads and farm views, and if you've got time to spare, you can indulge in the local golf scene or even — hear us out — visit some alpacas. Either way, there's plenty to see and do here that you'd otherwise miss in the big cities.

The name "Toano" comes from a Native American word meaning "high ground," an apt description for the rolling hills that surround the community. Before the railroad arrived in the late 19th century, the area was simply known as "Burnt Ordinary," named after a tavern that burned down during the Revolutionary era. The Chesapeake & Ohio Railway built a station here in 1881, and the name was changed to Toano a short time later.

Toano is only 40 minutes from Richmond and just over an hour from Norfolk by car. If you're coming from further afield, it's still easy to reach. The closest regional airport is Newport News/Williamsburg International, sitting about 30 minutes away in Newport News, a vibrant coastal city with world-class attractions, trails, and arts. For international flights, Richmond or Norfolk airports are both under an hour's drive, and as public transportation is limited, it's best to rent a car to get around and explore the surrounding countryside. While lodgings are sparse in the area, you can find several hotels on the 20-minute drive to Williamsburg.