Between Richmond And Norfolk Is Virginia's Charming Community With Horse Riding, Alpacas, And Golf
Next time you're taking the I-64 through Virginia between Norfolk and Richmond and need a nice spot to stop and stretch your legs, follow road signs for Toano, a small unincorporated community just to the west of the highway and right beside Little Creek reservoir. Here you'll find quiet roads and farm views, and if you've got time to spare, you can indulge in the local golf scene or even — hear us out — visit some alpacas. Either way, there's plenty to see and do here that you'd otherwise miss in the big cities.
The name "Toano" comes from a Native American word meaning "high ground," an apt description for the rolling hills that surround the community. Before the railroad arrived in the late 19th century, the area was simply known as "Burnt Ordinary," named after a tavern that burned down during the Revolutionary era. The Chesapeake & Ohio Railway built a station here in 1881, and the name was changed to Toano a short time later.
Toano is only 40 minutes from Richmond and just over an hour from Norfolk by car. If you're coming from further afield, it's still easy to reach. The closest regional airport is Newport News/Williamsburg International, sitting about 30 minutes away in Newport News, a vibrant coastal city with world-class attractions, trails, and arts. For international flights, Richmond or Norfolk airports are both under an hour's drive, and as public transportation is limited, it's best to rent a car to get around and explore the surrounding countryside. While lodgings are sparse in the area, you can find several hotels on the 20-minute drive to Williamsburg.
Horse riding and visiting alpacas in Toano
Nothing quite makes you feel like you're in the country more than horseback riding and visiting animal farms. Although Toano is a bit of a drive from Middleburg, where you'll discover numerous equestrian events and activities in Virginia's horse-and-hunt hamlet, you'll still find that riding opportunities are not in short supply. Just outside the main stretch of town sits Stonehouse Stables, a local favorite that offers lessons and puts on various shows and events through the summer and fall. The stables are known for their friendly instructors and well-tended horses, making them ideal both for experienced riders and those climbing into the saddle for the first time.
There's also Dream Catchers Riding Center, a place that offers a different kind of riding experience focusing on connection and care. The non-profit center provides therapeutic and adaptive riding for people of all abilities. It's a charitable organization that aims to represent a diverse community and improve lives through this experience.
If you'd rather keep your feet firmly on the ground, Fox Wire Farm is another local spot that animal lovers will adore. Here, you can meet its herd of alpacas. The farm consists of 200 acres of farmland, woods, and creeks, creating what the farm calls the "perfect environment to raise healthy, safe and happy alpacas." Personalized farm tours are by appointment only, so be sure to call ahead. In town, you'll also find Fox Wire Farm's boutique shop, where you can purchase alpaca clothing and accessories, yarn, soaps, gifts, and more.
Golfing at Stonehouse Golf Club, Toano
If golfing is more your speed, you'll be well cared for in Toano. It might not be one of the courses with the most holes-in-one, but The Stonehouse Golf Club is a beautiful 18-hole, 7,013-yard course that landed on the 2022 Golfers's Choice list of Most Improved Courses. Before it reopened under new ownership in 2019, Stonehouse had been closed and neglected for years. Today it's restored to its original award-winning design, complete with a pro shop and restaurant. The course is a visually stunning escape too, designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings. It meanders through tree-covered, gently rolling hills, something that's reflected in its stats: According to GolfNow this course has a 140 slope and a rating of 75.
Apart from a day on the green and out riding horses in Toano, you'll want to enjoy the area's local restaurants. On site at the golf club you'll find the Stonehouse Grill. Serving classic American fare in a bright yet cozy space with a fireplace, this spot offers beautiful views of nature and a sprawling outdoor patio. For a hearty Southern breakfast head to Honey Butter's Kitchen for homemade biscuits and sausage gravy, shrimp & grits, or fluffy pancakes — and you can have breakfast for dinner here, too. At the popular Hohl, you can load up on lighter favorites like avocado toast, soups, and salads. What could be better to pair with a day of riding or a few rounds of golf?