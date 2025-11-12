California's Secluded Mountain Town Is A Gateway To Echo Lake And Tahoe With Cozy Comforts

As well as boasting some of the most breathtaking road trips along the West Coast, and more surf-washed beach towns than you could need for a single vacation, California also offers stacks of incredibly cozy mountain getaways. The state has over 8,000 named peaks, which come peppered with such lovely places as the high-desert adventure hub of Bishop, and the history-brimming Gold Rush settlements of the Sierra Nevada. There's also Meyers, California, an under-the-radar town that's a fine stepping stone to glimmering lakes and soaring granite mountains.

You'll find Meyers straddling the main route of Highway 50 as it weaves through the Sierra Nevada from Lake Tahoe (more on that later) to the soaring pass of Echo Summit, a scenic high point that's over 7,370 feet above sea level. A one-time stop on the Pony Express route that brought mail and messages from east to west in the 19th century, Meyers is now more of an unashamed base for skiing by winter and hiking by summer; a place to whiz down the Tahoe pistes, or hit the trails around Echo Lake.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is the main aviation hub serving this corner of the California mountains. It's actually across the border in Nevada, but the drive from the arrival hall to Meyers should only be a little over an hour along Interstate 580 and then Highway 50. It's also under two hours' drive to Meyers from Sacramento's major airport, going via the unsung mountainous playground of Pollock Pines — quick pitstop for a lake swim, anyone?